The World’s Best Vodka—According To The 2025 Asia Spirits Ratings

This Polish vodka takes home the top prize at the inaugural spirits competition. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe The Asia Spirits Ratings is the latest annual judging to enter the crowded field of booze competitions. It seeks to stand out by leveraging a panel of experts from all tiers of the industry. This includes independent retailers, distributors, and importers in addition to writers and tastemakers. Furthermore, entries are evaluated not just on taste, but also on value, quality and presentation; the full package. According to the organizers of the event, these are the criteria that matter most to trade and retail buyers in the world's largest liquor market. The results from the inaugural ASR were released earlier this season. Last week we revealed the top-scoring bottle from the heavily-contested realm of whiskey. Today it's time for a closer look at what these judges deemed the best vodka on shelves today: U'Luvka Vodka. Distilled at the historic Zielona Góra Distillery outside of Warsaw, Poland – one of the oldest vodka-making operations in a country closely associated with the category – this elevated expression received an exceptional 95 out of 100 points. It's crafted using a blend of native-grown rye, wheat, and barley. The exacting combination of these quality grains, along with the gentle way in which they're run through the stills at Zielona Góra result in an 80-proof spirit that's both crisp and creamy, yielding a subtle cereal sweetness in its smooth finish. Indeed, this is that rare sort of vodka that can be enjoyed neat at room temperature. As it opens up in the glass, the liquid relinquishes vanilla and sage aromatics. Repeated sips suggest a nuttiness in texture – as well as anise tonalities – which weren't readily apparent at first exposure. If you buy into the marketing of the…