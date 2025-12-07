TRAC up +9.95%, BTC -1.32%, DeXe is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Oct 16, 2025 | CoinCodex

Key highlights: The total cryptocurrency market cap decreased from $ 3.86T to $ 3.76T in the past 24 hours, representing a -2.52% change The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 110,951 after falling by -1.32% in the last 24 hours The total crypto trading volume decreased by -2.52% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 494.71B All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: October 16, 2025, at 06:00 UTC Market Overview The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.76T after a -2.52% decrease on the day. The total crypto trading volume declined by -2.52% in the same time frame. Bitcoin is trading at $ 110,951 after seeing a -1.32% loss in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.49% and BTC currently represents 58.82% of the cryptocurrency market. Top Coins By Market Cap At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.21T after losing -1.32% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by October 16, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page. Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 3,999.84 and has a market capitalization of $ 482.78B. ETH decreased by -2.75% in the last 24 hours. If you're interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction. There were also some changes today in the ranking among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap. TRON, which was previously ranked 7, is ranked at 6. Dogecoin, which was previously ranked 6, is ranked at 7. Bears Dominate the Market Today The bears dominated the market today as 82% of coins lost value in…