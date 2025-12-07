The post Moore Threads IPO Surges Amid Co-Founder Controversies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Moore Threads Technology Co. IPO surged 470% in Shanghai. Controversies about co-founder Li Feng have resurfaced. Despite allegations, market confidence in the company remains robust. Moore Threads Technology Co.’s stock surged nearly 470% on its debut on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board, reflecting strong market enthusiasm in Shanghai. The surge highlights investor interest, but past controversies linked to Li Feng could impact perceptions, despite lacking primary-source verification. Moore Threads’ IPO Soars by 470% Despite Li Feng’s Past The successful IPO of Moore Threads Technology Co. represents a pivotal moment for the semiconductor and AI hardware firm on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board. Despite the absence of Li Feng as an official executive, his past in the cryptocurrency industry has resurfaced to public prominence. While Li Feng’s alleged connection to the “Malle Go Coin (MGD)” ICO of 2017, which reportedly raised about 5,000 ETH, remains unverified through primary sources, secondary media have circulated these claims widely. The controversies surrounding Li Feng include allegations of an unpaid 1,500 BTC loan from 2014, allegedly extended until 2017, only to result in a default. However, without primary confirmation, regulatory bodies have not imposed any public sanctions. Despite these contentious claims circulating, Moore Threads’ stock reflected investor confidence, with market values exceeding 300 billion yuan. Zhang Jianzhong, CEO, Moore Threads Technology Co., remarked, “The over 400% jump in our stock reflects strong investor confidence in our future growth as we lead the charge in AI hardware.” Bloomberg Unverified Claims Surrounding Co-Founder Fail to Sway Market Did you know? Li Feng’s alleged 2014 BTC loan controversy, still unresolved, highlights the legal complexities of cross-border virtual asset agreements in the early crypto era. According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $3,120.04 with a market cap of $376.57 billion, dominating 12.16% of the market. Its 24-hour trading…

The post Why BONK’s weekly trend remains deeply bearish despite price rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bonk saw a 5.55% rally in the past 24 hours, but CoinMarketCap data showed that its daily trading volume has fallen by nearly 10% at the time of writing. These gains could be driven partly due to the Solana [SOL] launchpad Bonk.fun news that 51% of the fees would be used to buy back BONK, up from the existing 10%. BONK sinks below long-term support Source: BONK/USDT on TradingView Bonk’s [BONK] weekly chart showed a strong downtrend in progress. The $0.0000096 support, which stretched back to early 2024, was being retested as resistance. Two weeks ago, a weekly trading session closed below this support. The OBV was also in a downtrend with the price, and the RSI’s reading of 36 showed strong bearish momentum. Overall, it was a place where the bulls needed to make a last stand. As things stand, the buyers lack the conviction to reverse the trend. Source: BONK/USDT on TradingView On the 4-hour chart, there seemed to be a bit of hope for BONK bulls. A range formation (purple) between $0.00000846 and $0.0000105 has halted the downtrend over the past three weeks. At the same time, the OBV trended higher, while the RSI oscillated between bullish and bearish momentum. It was a sign that there was buying pressure in recent days. Despite this hopeful development, it would be extremely difficult for the bulls to overturn the long-term downtrend. The loss of $0.0000096 as support, just below the psychological $0.00001 level, was a big blow to bullish sentiment. The bullish BONK case The rising OBV hinted at a potential, albeit unlikely, BONK trend reversal. A breakout past $0.0000105 and a retest of the range high as support would be a buy signal. To the north, the next target would be $0.0000135. Traders call to action — Respect…

Disclaimer

