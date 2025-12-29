daGama to Omani Rial Conversion Table
- 1 DGMA0.02 OMR
- 2 DGMA0.05 OMR
- 3 DGMA0.07 OMR
- 4 DGMA0.09 OMR
- 5 DGMA0.12 OMR
- 6 DGMA0.14 OMR
- 7 DGMA0.16 OMR
- 8 DGMA0.19 OMR
- 9 DGMA0.21 OMR
- 10 DGMA0.23 OMR
- 50 DGMA1.16 OMR
- 100 DGMA2.31 OMR
- 1,000 DGMA23.14 OMR
- 5,000 DGMA115.71 OMR
- 10,000 DGMA231.41 OMR
The table above displays real-time daGama to Omani Rial (DGMA to OMR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 DGMA to 10,000 DGMA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked DGMA amounts using the latest OMR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom DGMA to OMR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
OMR to DGMA Conversion Table
- 1 OMR43.21 DGMA
- 2 OMR86.42 DGMA
- 3 OMR129.6 DGMA
- 4 OMR172.8 DGMA
- 5 OMR216.06 DGMA
- 6 OMR259.2 DGMA
- 7 OMR302.4 DGMA
- 8 OMR345.7 DGMA
- 9 OMR388.9 DGMA
- 10 OMR432.1 DGMA
- 50 OMR2,160 DGMA
- 100 OMR4,321 DGMA
- 1,000 OMR43,212 DGMA
- 5,000 OMR216,064 DGMA
- 10,000 OMR432,129 DGMA
The table above shows real-time Omani Rial to daGama (OMR to DGMA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 OMR to 10,000 OMR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much daGama you can get at current rates based on commonly used OMR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
daGama (DGMA) is currently trading at ر.ع. 0.02 OMR , reflecting a -2.73% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ر.ع.-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ر.ع.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated daGama Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2.73%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The DGMA to OMR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track daGama's fluctuations against OMR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current daGama price.
DGMA to OMR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 DGMA = 0.02 OMR | 1 OMR = 43.21 DGMA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 DGMA to OMR is 0.02 OMR.
Buying 5 DGMA will cost 0.12 OMR and 10 DGMA is valued at 0.23 OMR.
1 OMR can be traded for 43.21 DGMA.
50 OMR can be converted to 2,160 DGMA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 DGMA to OMR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.73%, reaching a high of -- OMR and a low of -- OMR.
One month ago, the value of 1 DGMA was -- OMR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, DGMA has changed by -- OMR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About daGama (DGMA)
Now that you have calculated the price of daGama (DGMA), you can learn more about daGama directly at MEXC. Learn about DGMA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy daGama, trading pairs, and more.
DGMA to OMR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, daGama (DGMA) has fluctuated between -- OMR and -- OMR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.022656278521306517 OMR to a high of 0.02553882525350604 OMR. You can view detailed DGMA to OMR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.06
|Low
|ر.ع. 0.01
|ر.ع. 0.01
|ر.ع. 0.01
|ر.ع. 0.01
|Average
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.02
|ر.ع. 0.02
|Volatility
|+5.15%
|+11.52%
|+24.04%
|+203.00%
|Change
|-2.54%
|-7.47%
|-7.75%
|-1.92%
daGama Price Forecast in OMR for 2026 and 2030
daGama’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential DGMA to OMR forecasts for the coming years:
DGMA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, daGama could reach approximately ر.ع.0.02 OMR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
DGMA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, DGMA may rise to around ر.ع.0.03 OMR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our daGama Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
DGMA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
DGMA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of DGMA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where daGama is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell DGMA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore DGMA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of daGama futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy daGama
Looking to add daGama to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy daGama › or Get started now ›
DGMA and OMR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
daGama (DGMA) vs USD: Market Comparison
daGama Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06013
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including DGMA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to OMR, the USD price of DGMA remains the primary market benchmark.
[DGMA Price] [DGMA to USD]
Omani Rial (OMR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (OMR/USD): 2.6010237629530986
- 7-Day Change: +0.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger OMR means you will pay less to get the same amount of DGMA.
- A weaker OMR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy DGMA securely with OMR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the DGMA to OMR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between daGama (DGMA) and Omani Rial (OMR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in DGMA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the DGMA to OMR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and OMR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. OMR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence OMR's strength. When OMR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like DGMA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like daGama, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for DGMA may rise, impacting its conversion to OMR.
Convert DGMA to OMR Instantly
Use our real-time DGMA to OMR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert DGMA to OMR?
Enter the Amount of DGMA
Start by entering how much DGMA you want to convert into OMR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live DGMA to OMR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date DGMA to OMR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about DGMA and OMR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add DGMA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy DGMA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the DGMA to OMR exchange rate calculated?
The DGMA to OMR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of DGMA (often in USD or USDT), converted to OMR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the DGMA to OMR rate change so frequently?
DGMA to OMR rate changes so frequently because both daGama and Omani Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed DGMA to OMR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the DGMA to OMR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the DGMA to OMR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert DGMA to OMR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my DGMA to OMR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of DGMA against OMR over time?
You can understand the DGMA against OMR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the DGMA to OMR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken OMR, impacting the conversion rate even if DGMA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the DGMA to OMR exchange rate?
daGama halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the DGMA to OMR rate.
Can I compare the DGMA to OMR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the DGMA to OMR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the DGMA to OMR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the daGama price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the DGMA to OMR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but OMR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target DGMA to OMR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences daGama and the Omani Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both daGama and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting DGMA to OMR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your OMR into DGMA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is DGMA to OMR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor DGMA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, DGMA to OMR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the DGMA to OMR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen OMR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive DGMA to OMR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
