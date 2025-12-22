The Trump Billionaires Club demo video on its website appears to feature a digital version of New York and show a player token using dice rolls to move around a gameboard. A Trump-themed crypto mobile game, created by Bill Zanker, a member of the team that helped launch the official Trump memecoin and various NFT collections, is reportedly set to be released on the Apple App Store before the end of the year. The game uses Trump’s name under a licensing agreement and is being created by Freedom 45 Games, according to the game’s website. It is also tied in with the Trump Coin. The Apple App Store has an expected release date of Dec. 30, and the app is currently in pre-registration.Read more

