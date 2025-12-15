The post Justin Sun Updates on Tracing Missing $456M TUSD Reserves After Global Asset Freeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Sun has updated on efforts to recover $456 million in missing TUSD reserves following a global asset freeze by the Dubai International Financial Centre Court on Aria Commodities DMCC and related entities, marking a key step in the ongoing investigation and pursuit of justice for TUSD holders. Global Asset Freeze: The DIFC Court issued an indefinite worldwide freeze on October 17, blocking movement of disputed funds across jurisdictions. Active Tracing: Sun’s team is tracing the missing funds globally to ensure full recovery of TUSD reserves. Legal Momentum: Investigations into key figures like Matthew Brittain and Vincent Chok are accelerating, with evidence expected from probes in multiple regions including Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands. Discover Justin Sun’s latest update on TUSD reserves recovery amid a landmark Dubai court asset freeze on Aria Commodities. Learn how this advances justice for crypto investors—stay informed on the unfolding case. What is the latest on Justin Sun’s TUSD reserves recovery efforts? TUSD reserves recovery efforts have advanced significantly with Justin Sun announcing progress in a Hong Kong media briefing titled “Truth Unveiled, Justice Revealed.” The update highlights an indefinite worldwide asset freeze issued by the Dubai International Financial Centre Court on October 17 against Aria Commodities DMCC and related entities, preventing any movement of the $456 million in disputed funds. Sun emphasized that investigations are intensifying to trace and restore the reserves, prioritizing full restitution for TUSD holders. How did the Dubai court asset freeze impact the missing TUSD funds? The Dubai International Financial Centre Court’s ruling represents a pivotal development in the TUSD reserves recovery saga, applying globally to halt transactions involving the missing $456 million. This freeze targets Aria Commodities DMCC, a Dubai-based entity linked to the alleged mismanagement, and extends to associated parties, ensuring no assets can be dissipated during…

The post Bybit and DMCC award $140,000 to winners of Web3 Unleashed Hackathon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, has concluded the third edition of its Web3 Unleashed Hackathon, held in partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). The competition recognized five standout projects from 90 global teams, awarding a total of $140,000 in prizes. Shaping the next wave of Web3 Hosted at S/O Uptown Dubai under the theme “Shaping the next wave of Web3: driving the future of decentralisation,” the event brought together developers, founders, and investors from around the world. This year’s hackathon featured six innovation tracks: DeFi, Web3 Gaming, SocialFi, Infrastructure, Tokenisation, and two new categories, DeFAI and DeSci. Judging criteria focused on creativity, technical execution, practicality, business potential, impact, and team experience, with a strong emphasis on real-world applications. Ten finalists presented their projects to a panel of industry experts and venture investors with the following teams named winners: Yumi Finance, Glint Analytics, Sorachain AI, Aurayale, and Spout Finance. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said: “The continued success of Web3 Unleashed reflects how Dubai has evolved into a truly global hub for next-generation technologies. In just three years, this platform has grown from a regional initiative into an international benchmark for Web3 innovation – drawing participants, investors and partners from every corner of the world. Each edition builds on the last, and the introduction of DeFAI and DeSci this year demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of technological change. Through initiatives like this, DMCC is helping define what the future of decentralised innovation looks like, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of the digital economy and continues to empower those shaping it.” UAE’s growing Web3 ecosystem According to organizers, the Web3 Unleashed series has become a consistent showcase of new blockchain innovation, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a rising Web3 powerhouse.…

