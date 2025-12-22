The post GoPlus Issues Security Alert After DexMax Airdrop Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Over $130,000 lost due to DMT token fraud. Critical importance of revoking unwanted token authorizations. Echoing past phishing attacks with ERC-20 approvals. GoPlus Security has issued an urgent alert on November 20th, urging users to revoke permissions following a $130,000 heist via the DMT token airdrop scam by @dexmaxai. The incident raises significant concerns about airdrop security, affecting numerous crypto holders and driving discussions on safeguarding digital assets in decentralized ecosystems. Regulatory Landmarks Loom Amidst Escalating Smart Contract Breaches Industry leaders, such as GoPlus Security, reaffirm the risks associated with transactional approvals from unfamiliar projects. “There’s no such thing as free money — don’t trust projects that claim you can easily earn just by participating. Always verify token contract permissions and use on-chain tools to limit granted approvals.” — GoPlus Security, Security Firm. Coincu’s research suggests that the frequency of smart contract breaches may push regulatory bodies to develop stricter oversight on token approvals and wallet security protocols. This potential tightening of regulations could reshape user interactions with decentralized platforms. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? Past airdrop scams have resulted in over $45 million lost due to phishing and social engineering, indicating the significant impact these cyber threats pose. Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $3,001.51, impacted by the latest security breach involving fraudulent token airdrops. With a market cap of $362.27 billion, ETH’s market dominance stands at 11.61%. Recent price movements show a 24-hour decline of 2.27%, a 14.03% dip over the past week, and a 22.43% decrease over the last 30 days (CoinMarketCap, November 20, 2025). Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:48 UTC on November 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research suggests that the frequency of smart contract breaches may push regulatory bodies to develop stricter oversight on token approvals…

PANews reported on November 20th that GoPlus issued a security alert: Users who received the DMT token airdrop from @dexmaxai are urged to immediately cancel authorization or transfer their assets to a secure wallet. Multiple users reported being scammed today, claiming they were tricked into authorizing other tokens when receiving the DMT airdrop. This has resulted in the theft of assets from thousands of users and the cross-chain transfer of over $130,000. The official @dexmaxai Twitter account and website have removed RUG from their platform. The investigation revealed that when users claimed the airdrop, the attackers tricked them into signing again to obtain authorization, and then transferred the authorized assets. After stealing the funds, the attackers used a cross-chain bridge to transfer the assets to ETH. Most of the stolen funds have flowed into HitBTC, while a small portion remains on the blockchain.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.