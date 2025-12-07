The post PENGU Rebounds Amid Care Bears Partnership, Signals Possible Breakout Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PENGU price action has shown signs of recovery, rebounding 8% to $0.01138 from support at $0.009732 amid a flag pattern. A new partnership with Care Bears and rising inflows signal shifting sentiment, potentially leading to a breakout from months of consolidation. PENGU’s technical rebound from flag support indicates bearish exhaustion and renewed buyer interest. The Solana-based memecoin’s partnership announcement drove $1.01 million in futures inflows over 24 hours. Buyer dominance in futures taker CVD has strengthened since early December, supporting potential upward momentum with 24-hour spot inflows at $470.39K. PENGU price action surges with Care Bears partnership, boosting inflows and buyer sentiment. Discover if a breakout is imminent for this Solana memecoin. Stay updated on crypto trends today! What is the current PENGU price action? PENGU price has been trading within a broad flag structure on the Solana blockchain since July, showing prolonged weakness until recent developments. Sellers lost control as the token rebounded from support near $0.009732, posting an 8% daily gain to $0.01138 at press time. This shift hints at improving momentum and a potential sentiment reversal in the short term. Source: TradingView The Pudgy Penguins ecosystem, centered around this Solana memecoin, has long captured attention in the crypto space for its community-driven appeal and NFT origins. Recent data from on-chain analytics platforms reveals that PENGU’s price action is influenced by broader market dynamics in the memecoin sector. For instance, Solana’s efficient blockchain has enabled quick transactions, contributing to the token’s liquidity. Market observers note that such rebounds often follow periods of accumulation, where holders build positions at lower levels before upward moves. This current setup aligns with historical patterns observed in similar tokens, where support holds lead to measurable gains. How are PENGU inflows impacting market sentiment? The announcement of a collaboration between the Pudgy Penguins team…

PANews reported on December 8th that, according to Reuters, Robinhood announced in a blog post on Sunday that it will acquire Indonesian brokerage firm Buana Capital Sekuritas and licensed digital asset trader Pedagang Aset Kripto. This marks the retail trading platform's official entry into one of Southeast Asia's major cryptocurrency hubs. Indonesia boasts over 19 million capital market investors and 17 million cryptocurrency traders, highlighting its appeal in stock and digital asset trading. Acquiring brokerage firms helps companies meet regulatory requirements, establish business footprints, and thus more easily enter new markets; while acquiring licensed digital asset dealers can accelerate access to cryptocurrency products. Robinhood did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026. The company stated that Pieter Tanuri, the major shareholder of both Indonesian companies, will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Robinhood.

