Devin Williams Sends Mets An Edwin Diaz Message After $51 Million Move: Insider

The post Devin Williams Sends Mets An Edwin Diaz Message After $51 Million Move: Insider appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 01: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) Getty Images The New York Mets have emerged as the most active team so far this winter as they look to move on from a disappointing playoff miss and re-ignite World Series championship expectations. Two weeks ago, the team swapped long-tenured outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. And on Monday, news surfaced that the team had agreed to bring in former New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams with a three-year, $51 million contract. Williams struggled with the Yankees in this past season, but he is a two-time National League Reliever of the Year Award winner and, if he returns to that form, his contract will be a steal for the Mets. But the addition instantly raised questions about what the Mets might be planning to do next, with their reigning All-Star closer Edwin Diaz still out on the open market. “Williams chose the Mets on Monday night, not knowing whether he would be used as an ace setup option ahead of Edwin Diaz or as a closer replacing Diaz,” Will Sammon reported for The Athletic. “They remain open to a reunion with Diaz, formerly their star closer and the best reliever available in free agency, league sources said. So, Williams may pitch the ninth inning, but he also may end up pitching the eighth inning instead.” There seems to be little question that Diaz is the more trustworthy of the two options to close out critical games. While Williams had some strong moments in the Bronx, he seemed to struggle…