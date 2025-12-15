The post OKX to Launch Enhanced Liquidity Program for Improved Trading Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Nov 27, 2025 03:25 OKX is set to introduce its Enhanced Liquidity Program (ELP) on December 3, 2025, aimed at boosting liquidity and enhancing trade execution for non-API users. OKX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the introduction of its Enhanced Liquidity Program (ELP), set to launch on December 3, 2025. This new initiative is designed to improve liquidity and enhance trade execution quality specifically for non-API users of eligible OKX entities, according to OKX. Program Features and Benefits The ELP order type is a significant addition to the OKX trading platform, offering several key features that aim to provide economic incentives, including price improvement and slippage reduction. The program ensures transparency and maintains market integrity while offering targeted liquidity. ELP orders are accessible to all users and are designed to match exclusively with taker orders not placed through OpenAPI. This approach allows ELP orders to function as maker orders, thereby adding liquidity to the order book. However, they will be executed only after all non-ELP orders at the same price level are fulfilled. Operational Details One of the core aspects of ELP orders is their post-only mechanism, which ensures they always act as maker orders. These orders will be visible in the user interface, though they won’t have specific indications. A new data feed, books-elp, will be available in OpenAPI to return details on ELP orders. The initial release of ELP orders will support all USDⓈ-margined perpetual futures symbols and USDⓈ-margined spot symbols. This move is expected to enhance user experience by reducing slippage and offering better price improvements for traders. Market Impact and Future Prospects With the introduction of the ELP, OKX aims to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency market by offering improved trading conditions and fostering…

