The post ENS Partners with Taiko for Advanced Namechain Rollup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Nov 27, 2025 02:11 Ethereum’s ENS has selected Taiko’s stack for its Namechain rollup, aiming for decentralized naming services with enhanced scalability and security. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a key player in the blockchain naming protocol domain, has announced its decision to partner with Taiko for the development of Namechain, a new zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup. This move aims to enhance decentralized naming services by leveraging Taiko’s innovative stack, according to Paragraph. Taiko’s Role in Namechain Development Taiko’s stack has been selected as the foundation for ENS’s Namechain, which will be deployed as a rollup using Surge, the framework developed by Nethermind. This collaboration marks a significant step for ENS, allowing it to bypass the traditional progressive decentralization process and launch Namechain as a fully decentralized rollup from the outset. The technology promises enhanced scalability and performance without sacrificing decentralization. Technological Advancements Since its mainnet launch in May 2024, Taiko has processed over 50 million transactions with zero downtime, showcasing its efficiency in handling large-scale operations. The system offers sub-second preconfirmations and enables Ethereum validators to sequence Layer 2 (L2) blocks efficiently. This infrastructure is critical for ensuring that Namechain can deliver near-instant name resolution across chains with cryptographic security guarantees. The adoption of Taiko’s technology allows Namechain to overcome traditional L2 challenges, which often require a compromise between decentralization and performance. By employing preconfirmation technology, Namechain can deliver state updates in seconds, addressing a longstanding bottleneck in ENS operations. Strategic Collaboration The integration of Taiko’s stack into Namechain represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Ethereum infrastructure. It sets a new standard for decentralized applications, demonstrating the feasibility of achieving high performance without centralization. This deployment also serves as a reference implementation for other teams considering rollup frameworks,…

The post Malicious worm compromises crypto domains in supply-chain attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Nov. 24, security firm Aikido detected a second wave of the Shai-Hulud self-replicating npm worm, compromising 492 packages with a combined 132 million monthly downloads. The attack struck major ecosystems, including AsyncAPI, PostHog, Postman, Zapier, and ENS, exploiting the final weeks before npm’s Dec. 9 deadline to revoke legacy authentication tokens. Aikido’s triage queue flagged the intrusion around 3:16 AM UTC, as malicious versions of AsyncAPI’s go-template and 36 related packages began spreading across the registry. The attacker labeled stolen-credential repositories with the description “Sha1-Hulud: The Second Coming,” maintaining theatrical branding from the September campaign. The worm installs the Bun runtime during package setup, then executes malicious code that searches developer environments for exposed secrets using TruffleHog. Compromised API keys, GitHub tokens, and npm credentials are published to randomly named public repositories, and the malware attempts to propagate by pushing new infected versions to up to 100 additional packages, five times the scale of the September attack. Technical evolution and destructive payload The November iteration introduces several modifications from the September attack.The malware now creates repositories with randomly generated names for stolen data rather than using hardcoded names, complicating takedown efforts. Setup code installs Bun via setup_bun.js before executing the primary payload in bun_environment.js, which contains the worm logic and credential-exfiltration routines. The most destructive addition: if the malware cannot authenticate with GitHub or npm using stolen credentials, it wipes all files in the user’s home directory. Aikido’s analysis revealed execution errors that limited the attack’s spread. The bundling code that copies the full worm into new packages sometimes fails to include bun_environment.js, leaving only the Bun installation script without the malicious payload. Despite these failures, the initial compromises hit high-value targets with massive downstream exposure. AsyncAPI packages dominated the first wave, with 36 compromised releases including @asyncapi/cli, @asyncapi/parser,…

