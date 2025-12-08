Uphold integreert binnenkort DeFi via Exactly Protocol, waardoor gebruikers voor het eerst yield kunnen verdienen en liquiditeit kunnen vrijmaken zonder hun XRP te hoeven verkopen. Voor een asset die traditioneel geen native staking of rendement biedt, is dit erg interessant. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord XRP te gebruiken als onderpand en inkomstenbron Uphold’s Chief Revenue Officer, Nancy Beaton, bevestigde tijdens een interview dat de exchange de integratie van Exactly Protocol voorbereidt. Dat betekent dat XRP holders hun tokens kunnen uitlenen binnen een pooled systeem om rendement te genereren, of hun XRP als onderpand kunnen gebruiken voor credit via een betaalkaart. Het principe is simpel: je behoudt je XRP, maar krijgt toch toegang tot cashflow en krediet. Daarmee wordt XRP niet alleen een investeringsmiddel, maar ook een direct inzetbare financiële asset, iets wat tot nu toe in het ecosysteem ontbrak. De testfase begint in Q4 2025 in een select aantal Amerikaanse markten. Daarna volgt een bredere uitrol voor alle klanten. Uphold’s Nancy Beaton breaks down how we’re bringing more ways to earn XRP to our community. Watch the full interview with @beyond_broke ↓ pic.twitter.com/xbTNzDc9wE — Uphold (@UpholdInc) December 4, 2025 Uphold versterkt zijn positie met hoge XRP rewards Uphold staat al bekend om een van de meest royale beloningsprogramma’s voor XRP. Via de debit card kunnen gebruikers tot 6% XRP cashback verdienen op aankopen. Wie daarnaast salaris of vaste inkomsten via direct deposit laat binnenkomen, ontvangt nog eens 4% extra. Daarmee ligt het totale maandelijkse voordeel op 10% in XRP, wat het platform aantrekkelijk maakt voor loyale holders. Door deze nieuwe DeFi integratie ontstaat een ecosysteem waarin gebruikers hun XRP niet alleen vasthouden, maar het actief kunnen laten werken. De exchange speelt daarmee duidelijk in op de groeiende vraag naar rendement binnen de XRP community. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Het zijn zware tijden op de cryptomarkt, maar toch lijken verschillende miljardairs maar ook whales all-in te gaan op altcoins zoals XRP. Deze instroom aan kapitaal zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in… Continue reading Zo kun je extra rendement verdienen op je XRP zonder te verkopen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom deze stap belangrijk is voor XRP XRP heeft altijd een bijzondere positie gehad: snel, efficiënt, institutioneel gericht, maar zonder natuurlijke yield. Dat maakte het lastiger om long term holders hetzelfde voordeel te bieden als tokens met staking mechanismes zoals ETH of SOL. De samenwerking met Exactly Protocol verandert dat landschap. XRP kan voortaan rendement genereren zonder verkoop, dienen als onderpand in een leenstructuur, en gebruikt worden voor betalingen terwijl de investering blijft staan. Dat vermindert verkoopdruk, verhoogt de bruikbaarheid en versterkt het argument dat XRP een serieuze rol kan spelen in het bredere financiële systeem. Institutionele partijen zullen ook sneller stappen zetten wanneer een token liquide, inzetbaar en rendabel is binnen vertrouwde structuren. Waar je op moet letten Yield via DeFi blijft afhankelijk van markt mechanismes. Rentes kunnen schommelen en het risico van onderpand blijft bestaan wanneer de XRP koers snel daalt. Wie leent op basis van zijn XRP positie moet rekening houden met volatiliteit. Toch is deze lancering een mijlpaal. Voor het eerst ontstaat een combinatie van traditionele financiële functies (credit lines, betaalkaarten, en rendement) volledig aangedreven door XRP bezit. Het bericht Zo kun je extra rendement verdienen op je XRP zonder te verkopen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

De cryptomarkt zit op dit moment weer in een herstel. Ook de optimistische motor rondom XRP is weer aan het draaien. Er wordt gespeculeerd over een koersomkeer voor de Ripple token, waardoor de koers voor december er erg positief uit zal zien. Zal XRP in de feestmaand, december, flink omhoog gaan stijgen? Welke indicatoren zijn er dat de Ripple coin in december 2025 daadwerkelijk groei gaat laten zien? Institutionele belangstelling voor XRP groeit sterk in aanloop naar december XRP heeft in de afgelopen 24 uur een stijging laten zien naar $ 2,21 en op dit moment is de altcoin weer iets aan het dalen. Toch wordt er veel gespeculeerd over wat de Ripple token de komende dagen en weken gaat doen. De december maand kan volgens verschillende analisten een interessante maand worden voor XRP. Er zijn verschillende factoren die de XRP prijs omhoog zouden kunnen drijven, zoals institutionele adoptie, groeiende vraag en fundamentele ontwikkelingen. Ook de XRP ETF’s die sinds dit jaar goedgekeurd zijn, helpen bij de adoptie van de Ripple token. We zagen in 2025 de belangstelling van institutionele beleggers voor XRP sterk toenemen. Er zijn verschillende overzichtsrapporten die laten zien dat financiële instellingen steeds meer XRP gebruiken voor grensoverschrijdende betalingen en liquiditeitsbeheer. Hierdoor is de waarde van XRP steeds hoger geworden. Feestmaand-rally? Wat XRP in december 2025 écht nodig heeft voor een stijging December is een feestmaand waarin we in Nederland Sinterklaas, Kerstmis en oud-nieuw vieren. Het is de vraag of we ook gaan vieren dat XRP opnieuw een stijging gaat laten zien. XRP lijkt op dit moment wat stabieler te zijn geworden dan voorheen. Als we kijken naar de prijs, dan blijft de XRP prijs $ 2. De prijs fluctueert rond de $ 2, maar uitschieters naar de $ 2,25. Volgens experts kan dat gezien worden als “opgespaarde veerkracht”. Volgens analisten kan dit ervoor zorgen dat zodra de prijs eenmaal omhoog beweegt dat de prijs ook snel kan stijgen. Koersdoelen voor december: analisten kijken naar $ 2,22 en $ 2,50 als sleutelzones Volgens een analist op X, Dom, zitten we op dit moment in een bepaald patroon voor XRP. Dit is een patroon dat omgekeerd is van de afgelopen 6 weken. Volgens de analist is er eindelijk een HL vorm gecreëerd, wat kan verwijzen naar het eerste teken van een trendverandering. Volgens Dom moeten bulls de maandelijkse Rolling Volume Weighted Average Price (rVWAP) herwinnen rond de $ 2,22 en dat zou de verschuiving voor een rally terug naar de $ 2,50 kunnen veroorzaken. Volgens de analist is het goed mogelijk dat we deze trendomkeer gaan zien in december 2025. $XRP update If you inverse the chart over the last 6 weeks, you’ll see a perfect 3 drive pattern, a very accurate reversal setup in crypto We can see a HL has finally formed which can hint at the first sign of a trend change developing Bulls needs to regain the monthly rVWAP… https://t.co/BBP8QYLgL5 pic.twitter.com/CFM5Ub3xYF — Dom (@traderview2) December 2, 2025 XRP naar $ 35 op 31 december? Er zijn ook mensen op X die veel heftigere uitspraken doen en die voorspellen dat XRP naar de $ 35 tot $ 50 gaat op 31 december 2025. Dit zijn goede voorbeelden van wanneer je zelf je eigen onderzoek moet doen. De kans dat dit gaat gebeuren is nihil en op dit moment onmogelijk. Er is geen duidelijke onderbouwing waarom dit dan zou gebeuren. XRP IS HEADED TO $750 AS JAKE CLEVER’S PREDICTION GAINS TRACTION!#XRP AT $2.15 COULD SURGE PAST $35–$50, AND BY DEC 31ST, XRP IS PROJECTED TO ROCKET TO $750! ON DEC 5TH, "REAL TOKEN" GOES LIVE ON A CENTRALIZED EXCHANGE, OPENING THE DOOR FOR $5B IN DAILY VOLUME. IF ONLY 1%… pic.twitter.com/lzV5DwqylU — 25hoursawake (@25hoursawake) December 3, 2025 Realistisch scenario: hoe groot is de kans dat XRP in december tussen $ 2 en $ 2,50 blijft? Op dit moment lijkt het erop dat XRP rond de $ 2 blijft fluctueren. De XRP koers verwachting voor december 2025 is tussen de $ 2 en $ 2,50. De kans dat XRP de komende maand echt naar nieuwe hoogtes wordt getild, lijkt klein te zijn. Dit komt door het feit dat er geen daadwerkelijke indicatoren zijn dat XRP, de Ripple token, deze maand flink gaat stijgen. Doe wel altijd je eigen onderzoek en bekijk de factoren die jij ziet, zodat je zelf een mening kunt vormen over de huidige situatie. Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan XRP naar $ 35 stijgen op 31 december 2025? is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Volgens een zeer bekende crypto expert blijkt uit een technische analyse van de Bitcoin koers een mid-cycle correctie niet waarschijnlijk. Sterker nog: CryptoBullet stelt dat elk herstel van Bitcoin kleiner wordt, en er steeds grotere verliezen zullen ontstaan. Het momentum begint steeds verder te vervallen, en de cycle geeft aan dat dit nog niet het einde is. Desondanks doet de presale van LiquidChain ($LIQUID) het nog steeds erg goed, met constante inflows. Met name de functionaliteit van de token zorgt ervoor dat veel traders nu al instappen. LiquidChain verenigt de grootste blockchains De belangrijkste blockchains samensmelten met een single execution layer? Het is de ambitie van het team achter het nieuwe crypto platform LiquidChain. Deze moet zorgen voor een mix van de marktkapitalisatie van Bitcoin met de DeFi mogelijkheden van Ethereum en de snelheid van Solana. Liquiditeit stroomt hierin vrij rond zonder wrappers. De eigen token van het netwerk, $LIQUID, heeft een totale voorraad van 11.8 biljoen stuks. Problemen en beperkingen die traders nu elke dag ondervinden moeten dankzij HyperLiquid weggenomen worden. Nu kan liquiditeit op één chain bijvoorbeeld niet gemakkelijk interageren met die op een ander netwerk. Dit isoleert markten en tokens, en leidt tot gefragmenteerde trading. In de visie van LiquidChain zal er een enkele ‘Layer 3’ gebouwd worden, die boven alles staat en Bitcoin, Ethereum en Sol met elkaar real time integreert. Dit zal kunnen via een gezamenlijke liquiditeitspool waarin elke token zich gedraagt alsof ze allen op dezelfde chain behoren. De engine van LiquidChain is gebouwd op de Solana Virtual Machine, wat zorgt voor zeer snelle dApps, prediction markets of zelfs complexe lending en borrowing systemen. Sommige experts en analisten denken dat dit nieuwe framework een nieuwe fase voor DeFi zal openen: het staat ontwikkelaars toe om apps en tools te ontwikkelen die ongeacht chain snel voor iedereen beschikbaar zijn. De presale van LiquidChain is inmiddels begonnen. Het model van ‘verenigde blockchains’ lijkt op een ideaal moment te komen: traders willen graag kunnen handelen met minder stappen, minder risico’s en minder kosten. Een gedeelde pool van de grootste tokens zou zomaar de volgende grote trend in de ontwikkeling van het blockchain landschap kunnen zijn. Waarom Bitcoin op het punt staat om te vallen Op 26 november postte de bekende analist CryptoBullet zijn Bitcoin verwachting voor de komende periode. Hij legt uit dat eerder in deze cycle Bitcoin een indrukwekkende rebound heeft laten zien, die gevolgd werd door steeds kleinere stijgingen. Elke rally was echter kleiner dan de voorgaande, terwijl correcties juist steeds verder groeiden. This cycle we’ve had 4 major corrections Each time the correction becomes more aggressive and the pumps are getting smaller and smaller. Buyers are clearly exhausted. The current correction is the biggest and most aggressive one. This time $BTC just plummeted. So I'm not… pic.twitter.com/peiEAg7vvd — CryptoBullet (@CryptoBullet1) November 26, 2025 Dit wekt de indruk dat kopers simpelweg niet langer de druk van verkopers kunnen neutraliseren. Hierdoor ontstaat een structuur die vaak gezien wordt voorafgaand aan een ‘lower high’. Dit is doorgaans een teken dat een verdere afkoelingsperiode aanstaande is. Volgens CryptoBullet is het goed mogelijk dat Bitcoin in de huidige cycle geen nieuwe All-Time High meer gaat noteren. De groene candles die eerder domineerden, zijn inmiddels omgeslagen in indicatoren van twijfel en nervositeit. Wanneer twijfel de overhand krijgt zullen veel traders Bitcoin links laten liggen. Kansen lijken te liggen bij sterke altcoin projecten die gericht zijn op blockchain infrastructuur. Tijdens een dergelijk marktmoment kunnen met name crypto presales de aandacht van investeerders pakken, zeker wanneer er iets fundamenteel nieuws kan ontstaan. Waarom LiquidChain de beste altcoin kan worden tijdens marktovergang Nu de marktovergang van Bitcoin naar altcoins plaatsvind, lijkt LiquidChain een briljante timing gevonden te hebben. Tijdens de presale zal niet alleen de token geïntroduceerd worden, maar begint men ook met het L3 testnet te experimenteren en komen developer tools beschikbaar. In de volgende fase zal de token gelanceerd worden op exchanges en treden de liquidity pools in werking. Hierdoor zijn de cross-chain swaps direct mogelijk. Tijdens de mainnet fase zal er onder meer geïnvesteerd worden in real protocols, systemen voor crypto derivaten, modules voor crypto lending en bredere partnerschappen. Hierdoor zien veel traders LiquidChain als een altcoin voor de lange termijn, en dus niet als een speculatieve investering voor de korte termijn. De potentie om de beste eigenschappen van Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana gezamenlijk aan te bieden lijkt een belangrijke volgende stap in de toekomst van multi-chain DeFi te kunnen worden. LiquidChain verenigt op haar layer alle grote blockchains Ook belangrijk om te vermelden zijn de staking rewards van het platform. Wie de token nu koopt en vastzet in een staking contract krijgen enorme rewards tot wel 15.000%! In zeer korte tijd zijn er al 3,6 miljoen tokens in de staking pool geplaatst. Traders die nu staken kunnen zodoende enorme sommen $LIQUID bovenop hun investering krijgen, lang voordat gecentraliseerde exchanges hun $LIQUID markten openen. Hierdoor hebben de vroegste investeerders een zeer luxe uitgangspositie, zeker wanneer de bredere crypto markt de voordelen van de ‘unified execution layer’ ontdekt. Hoe investeer je in deze presale crypto? De presale van $LIQUID trekt flink de aandacht van investeerders, met name omdat de markt voor Bitcoin snel krimpt en traders op zoek zijn naar nieuwe ideeën en narratieven. De propositie van LiquidChain zorgt ervoor dat de token tot een van de meest veelbelovende altcoins van deze cycle behoort. Tokens kunnen eenvoudig en snel gekocht worden: je dient op de website van LiquidChain je crypto wallet (bijvoorbeeld MetaMask of Best Wallet) te koppelen en vervolgens aan te geven hoeveel $LIQUID je kopen wilt. Bevestig de transactie om de tokens direct te kopen. Het is mogelijk om bij het kopen de tokens direct in een smart staking contract te plaatsen. Hiermee begin je meteen met het verzamelen van extra rendement. Wie nog geen crypto heeft, kan overigens ook met zijn creditcard betalen. Nu naar LiquidChain i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Crypto analist waarschuwt: Bitcoin downtrend kan doorzetten – LiquidChain presale blijft groeien is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Ethereum (ETH) is de afgelopen weken flink aan het dalen. Vandaag handelde de coin nog onder de $2.800. Toch is de Open Interest (OI) flink gestegen. Dit is erg bijzonder. Maar wat betekent een stijging in OI tijdens een daling? En wat kunnen we van ETH verwachten? Ethereum daalt, terwijl OI stijgt Ethereum heeft een flinke daling gezien in de afgelopen dagen. Eind november had de coin flink herstel geboekt naar boven de $3.000. Op de eerste dag van de nieuwe maand ging het weer mis. ETH daalde ruim 6% naar $2.800. In de tussentijd ging de OI met $653 miljoen omhoog. Analist Maartunn viel dit op een deelde het op X: ETH Open Interest just jumped +$653.8M (+4.32%) after the recent dip Looks like the gamblers are back for another round. pic.twitter.com/1ZPNs9y2RE — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) December 1, 2025 De sprong van OI na de daling lijkt het resultaat te zijn van futures handelaren. Het lijkt erop dat deze handelaren snel winst willen pakken na de daling. Dit gedrag komt vaker voor in tijden van volatiliteit. Na een flinke daling openen hefboomhandelaren opnieuw posities in de hoop dat een activum weer gaat stijgen. Dit is ook de reden dat Maartunn zegt dat 'de gokkers terug zijn voor nog een ronde'. Hefboomhandelaren handelen met geleend geld. Hierdoor worden prijsbewegingen sterker gevolgd. Het lastige aan deze posities is dat ze voor meer volatiliteit zorgen. Hefboomposities krijgen een liquidatieniveau. Dit is het prijsniveau waarop het saldo van de handelaar niet meer voldoende is om de positie te ondersteunen. Op dat moment wordt de volledige positie verkocht tegen de huidige marktwaarde. Hierdoor komt er in één keer veel aanbod op de markt. De vraag kan dit vaak niet opvangen, wat ervoor zorgt dat de prijs vaak harder daalt dan normaal gesproken zou gebeuren. Dit zien we steeds vaker op de cryptomarkt. Ook Bitcoin heeft last van de grote hoeveelheid hefboomposities die worden geopend. Wat betekent de stijging in OI? De stijging in OI betekent dat handelaren positievere verwachtingen hebben voor Ethereum na de daling. OI stijgt en daalt met de verwachtingen mee. Als hefboomcontracten worden geopend, stijgt de OI. Als contracten worden gesloten, daalt de OI. Dit betekent dat een stijgende OI een positief sentiment op de hefboommarkt betekent. In dit geval verwachten de handelaren dus dat ETH zal stijgen in plaats van dalen. Wat kunnen we verwachten van Ethereum? Ethereum laat een vergelijkbaar patroon zien met Bitcoin en de bredere cryptomarkt. Zolang de cryptomarkt herstelt, zal ETH de komende tijd waarschijnlijk hetzelfde doen. Tot nu toe ziet het er vrij positief uit voor BTC. Hetzelfde geldt voor Ethereum. Het is vooral belangrijk om te kijken naar het rentebesluit van de Federal Reserve, die volgende week woensdag, 10 december 2025, volgt. Volgens de CME FedWatch Tool is de kans op een renteverlaging weer gestegen, naar 87,2%. Een renteverlaging is positief voor de bredere cryptomarkt. Crypto wordt gezien als een risicovolle markt. Doordat een renteverlaging het minder voordelig maakt om te sparen en lenen goedkoper maakt, nemen investeerders meer risico. Hierdoor kan er meer kapitaal naar de cryptomarkt stromen. Ook kan dit het recente risk-off sentiment verminderen. Als tweede grootste cryptocurrency kan dit ETH goed helpen. Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ETH-koers zakt hard, maar futures exploderen: Dit betekent het is geschreven door Marijn van Leeuwen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

