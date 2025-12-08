The table above displays real-time Everscale to Qatari Riyal (EVER to QAR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 EVER to 10,000 EVER. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked EVER amounts using the latest QAR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom EVER to QAR amounts, please use the tool converter above.

The post Bitcoin Quantum ‘Doomsday’ Fears Are Overblown: a16z appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Quantum ‘Doomsday’ Fears Are Overblown: a16z Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-quantum-doomsday-fears-are-overblown-a16z/

The post Is Bittensor’s Halving a Bullish Signal or a Sell the News Setup? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bittensor (TAO) is days away from its first-ever halving as the decentralized AI network nears the 10.5 million TAO supply mark. Scheduled on or around December 14, the event will cut daily token issuance by half. This halving marks a pivotal point for Bittensor, mirroring Bitcoin’s (BTC) emission reduction model. While experts expect the event to trigger a positive price reaction, others warn of a “sell the news” event. Sponsored Sponsored Bittensor Halving Mechanics and Supply Dynamics Bittensor has a fixed supply cap of 21 million TAO, designed to create scarcity similar to Bitcoin. According to the latest data from Taostats, the circulating supply has reached 10,451,753 TAO, nearing the halving threshold. This event will reduce daily emissions from 7,200 TAO to 3,600 TAO, impacting rewards for miners, validators, and subnet owners. Unlike Bitcoin’s time-based schedule, Bittensor’s halving activates when the circulating supply hits 10.5 million tokens. Bittensor Halving Countdown. Source: Bittensor Halving Miner registration, network activity shifts, and the introduction of Alpha tokens can affect the timing, so the exact date is flexible. Furthermore, Subnet Alpha tokens, introduced in February 2025, follow the same emission schedule. Why the Halving Matters Halvings are typically considered bullish catalysts because they slow the rate at which new tokens enter circulation. Historical examples across Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) show that markets often respond with anticipatory rallies driven by tightening supply dynamics and trader psychology. While outcomes vary, the narrative around scarcity tends to shape sentiment in the lead-up to emission cuts. Grayscale’s Research Analyst Will Ogden Moore emphasized the long-term impact of this structural shift. He noted that reduced emissions naturally increase scarcity and can reinforce network value over time. Sponsored Sponsored The analyst also pointed to Bitcoin’s trajectory through four halvings, during which the asset’s market value and network…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.