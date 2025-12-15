The post DeFi Platform On The NEO Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Published: Nov 19, 2025 at 19:00 Flamingo (FLM) is a cryptocurrency and part of the NEO ecosystem. Flamingo Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the NEO blockchain that offers a range of DeFi services, including automated market makers, yield farming, and more. It aims to facilitate cross-chain asset management, making it possible to bridge assets between different blockchains. Flamingo has a wrapper function, allowing users to wrap their NEO tokens into NEP-5 F-NFT tokens. These tokens can be used on the platform. Flamingo (FLM) token FLM is the native token of the Flamingo Finance platform and is used for governance, staking, and participating in various DeFi activities within the ecosystem. FLM token holders have the power to propose and vote on changes to the Flamingo protocol. This gives them a say in how the platform operates. Users can stake their assets in Flamingo pools to earn FLM tokens and participate in yield farming. Yield farming typically involves providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges and earning rewards. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Expert in finance, blockchain, NFT, metaverse, and web3 writer with great technical research proficiency and over 15 years of experience. Source: https://coinidol.com/flamingo-flm-token/

