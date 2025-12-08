FNT Crypto to Bangladeshi Taka Conversion Table
FNTIO to BDT Conversion Table
- 1 FNTIO0.17 BDT
- 2 FNTIO0.35 BDT
- 3 FNTIO0.52 BDT
- 4 FNTIO0.70 BDT
- 5 FNTIO0.87 BDT
- 6 FNTIO1.04 BDT
- 7 FNTIO1.22 BDT
- 8 FNTIO1.39 BDT
- 9 FNTIO1.57 BDT
- 10 FNTIO1.74 BDT
- 50 FNTIO8.71 BDT
- 100 FNTIO17.41 BDT
- 1,000 FNTIO174.10 BDT
- 5,000 FNTIO870.51 BDT
- 10,000 FNTIO1,741.02 BDT
The table above displays real-time FNT Crypto to Bangladeshi Taka (FNTIO to BDT) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FNTIO to 10,000 FNTIO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FNTIO amounts using the latest BDT market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FNTIO to BDT amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BDT to FNTIO Conversion Table
- 1 BDT5.743 FNTIO
- 2 BDT11.48 FNTIO
- 3 BDT17.23 FNTIO
- 4 BDT22.97 FNTIO
- 5 BDT28.71 FNTIO
- 6 BDT34.46 FNTIO
- 7 BDT40.20 FNTIO
- 8 BDT45.95 FNTIO
- 9 BDT51.69 FNTIO
- 10 BDT57.43 FNTIO
- 50 BDT287.1 FNTIO
- 100 BDT574.3 FNTIO
- 1,000 BDT5,743 FNTIO
- 5,000 BDT28,718 FNTIO
- 10,000 BDT57,437 FNTIO
The table above shows real-time Bangladeshi Taka to FNT Crypto (BDT to FNTIO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BDT to 10,000 BDT. It serves as a quick reference to see how much FNT Crypto you can get at current rates based on commonly used BDT amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
FNT Crypto (FNTIO) is currently trading at Tk 0.17 BDT , reflecting a -0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Tk1.57M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Tk-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated FNT Crypto Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
1.57M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.93%
Price Change (1D)
Tk 0.0014405
24H High
Tk 0.0014122
24H Low
The FNTIO to BDT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track FNT Crypto's fluctuations against BDT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current FNT Crypto price.
FNTIO to BDT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FNTIO = 0.17 BDT | 1 BDT = 5.743 FNTIO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FNTIO to BDT is 0.17 BDT.
Buying 5 FNTIO will cost 0.87 BDT and 10 FNTIO is valued at 1.74 BDT.
1 BDT can be traded for 5.743 FNTIO.
50 BDT can be converted to 287.1 FNTIO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FNTIO to BDT has changed by +3.62% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.93%, reaching a high of 0.1760699044931463 BDT and a low of 0.17261084284985853 BDT.
One month ago, the value of 1 FNTIO was 0.16934734652915948 BDT, which represents a +2.80% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FNTIO has changed by -0.01296842545416371 BDT, resulting in a -6.94% change in its value.
All About FNT Crypto (FNTIO)
Now that you have calculated the price of FNT Crypto (FNTIO), you can learn more about FNT Crypto directly at MEXC. Learn about FNTIO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy FNT Crypto, trading pairs, and more.
FNTIO to BDT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, FNT Crypto (FNTIO) has fluctuated between 0.17261084284985853 BDT and 0.1760699044931463 BDT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.16708612248672752 BDT to a high of 0.1765221493016327 BDT. You can view detailed FNTIO to BDT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Low
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Average
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Tk 0
|Volatility
|+1.97%
|+5.63%
|+16.84%
|+82.57%
|Change
|-1.04%
|+3.89%
|+2.81%
|+10.07%
FNT Crypto Price Forecast in BDT for 2026 and 2030
FNT Crypto’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FNTIO to BDT forecasts for the coming years:
FNTIO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, FNT Crypto could reach approximately Tk0.18 BDT, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
FNTIO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FNTIO may rise to around Tk0.22 BDT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our FNT Crypto Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
FNTIO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FNTIO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FNTIO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where FNT Crypto is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FNTIO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FNTIO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of FNT Crypto futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy FNT Crypto
Looking to add FNT Crypto to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy FNT Crypto › or Get started now ›
FNTIO and BDT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
FNT Crypto (FNTIO) vs USD: Market Comparison
FNT Crypto Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0014244
- 7-Day Change: +3.62%
- 30-Day Trend: +2.80%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FNTIO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BDT, the USD price of FNTIO remains the primary market benchmark.
[FNTIO Price] [FNTIO to USD]
Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BDT/USD): 0.00817985538833659
- 7-Day Change: -0.20%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.20%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BDT means you will pay less to get the same amount of FNTIO.
- A weaker BDT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FNTIO securely with BDT on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FNTIO to BDT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between FNT Crypto (FNTIO) and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FNTIO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FNTIO to BDT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BDT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BDT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BDT's strength. When BDT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FNTIO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like FNT Crypto, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FNTIO may rise, impacting its conversion to BDT.
Convert FNTIO to BDT Instantly
Use our real-time FNTIO to BDT converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FNTIO to BDT?
Enter the Amount of FNTIO
Start by entering how much FNTIO you want to convert into BDT using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FNTIO to BDT Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FNTIO to BDT exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FNTIO and BDT.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FNTIO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FNTIO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FNTIO to BDT exchange rate calculated?
The FNTIO to BDT exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FNTIO (often in USD or USDT), converted to BDT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FNTIO to BDT rate change so frequently?
FNTIO to BDT rate changes so frequently because both FNT Crypto and Bangladeshi Taka are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FNTIO to BDT rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FNTIO to BDT rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FNTIO to BDT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FNTIO to BDT or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FNTIO to BDT conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FNTIO against BDT over time?
You can understand the FNTIO against BDT price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FNTIO to BDT rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BDT, impacting the conversion rate even if FNTIO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FNTIO to BDT exchange rate?
FNT Crypto halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FNTIO to BDT rate.
Can I compare the FNTIO to BDT rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FNTIO to BDT rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FNTIO to BDT rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the FNT Crypto price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FNTIO to BDT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BDT markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FNTIO to BDT price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences FNT Crypto and the Bangladeshi Taka?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both FNT Crypto and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FNTIO to BDT and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BDT into FNTIO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FNTIO to BDT a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FNTIO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FNTIO to BDT can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FNTIO to BDT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BDT against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FNTIO to BDT rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
FNT Crypto News and Market Updates
