Too funded to fail: Crypto needs a forest fire

The post Too funded to fail: Crypto needs a forest fire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. “Growth in revenues cannot exceed growth in people who can execute and sustain that growth.” — Packard’s Law Arboreal ecosystems operate on a brutal but necessary paradox: For a forest to grow, it occasionally needs to burn. Without these seemingly-apocalyptic conflagrations, the forest floor becomes choked with underbrush, preventing the new growth needed for regeneration and long-term viability. Dion Lim says this is how technology cycles work, too. “The first web cycle,” he explains, “burned through dot-com exuberance and left behind Google, Amazon, eBay, and PayPal: the hardy survivors of Web 1.0. The next cycle, driven by social and mobile, burned again in 2008-2009, clearing the underbrush for Facebook, Airbnb, Uber, and the offspring of Y Combinator.” The speculative frenzy of investment bubbles burns off non-productive capital much like a wildfire consumes dense fuel — and the inevitable crash clears the way for the market’s resources to be reallocated. Without these seemingly apocalyptic market conflagrations, a permanent underbrush of failed startups would drain the technology sector of the resources it needs to grow. This might be why crypto feels so left behind this year: A tangled undergrowth of big projects that never seem to die has been hoarding the resources the ecosystem needs to evolve. In the real economy, labor is constantly being reallocated from failed companies to successful or promising ones: “Many of Google’s best early employees,” Lim notes, “were founders or early employees of failed Web 1.0 startups.” This seems to happen less in crypto. To cite just one example, the Polkadot blockchain — which collected $72 of fees yesterday — is supported by 482 full-time developers and 1,404 contributors. If a project like that — in its sixth year of operations — was funded…