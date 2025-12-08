Introduction to Top 10 Cryptos that are Growing Fastest The crypto market never sleeps. While some coins stay stagnant or fade into obscurity, others explode into the spotlight, gathering millions of new users, billions in liquidity, and a tidal wave of investor attention. Whether you’re a long-term believer in blockchain or a short-term trader chasing […] The post Which Top 10 Cryptos Are Growing Fast? [Updated as of Dec 2025] appeared first on CoinSwitch. The post Which Top 10 Cryptos Are Growing Fast? [Updated as of Dec 2025] appeared first on CoinSwitch.

The post Trader with $9.6M profit opens long positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A high-performing crypto trader has taken fresh long positions totaling more than $55 million in crypto exposure. Bitcoin remains a dominant store of value, drawing institutional interest, particularly via ETFs, and showing resilience against market volatility. A crypto trader who has generated $9.6 million in profit opened long positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash. The move signals continued confidence in major crypto assets amid improving market conditions. The trader went long 348 BTC worth around $32 million, 6,579 ETH worth nearly $21 million, and 6,186 ZEC valued at $2.4 million, according to data tracked by Lookonchain. Bitcoin, a decentralized cryptocurrency primarily used as a store of value, has maintained market dominance with institutional investors leading capital inflows through ETFs. The digital asset has shown resilience during volatile market periods, attracting traders seeking stability. Ethereum, the blockchain platform supporting smart contracts and decentralized finance, has seen transaction volumes climb to new highs. Layer 2 solutions and restaking have driven increased network usage, reflecting its growing utility across various sectors. Zcash, a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency using zero-knowledge proofs for shielded transactions, has gained attention for its privacy features. The digital asset has navigated regulatory challenges while experiencing increased trader interest as part of broader altcoin movements. The trader’s long positions across these three assets represent a diversified bet on both established cryptocurrencies and privacy-focused alternatives. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trader-0x152e-opens-long-bitcoin-ethereum-zcash/

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.