FTX Token to Syrian Pound Conversion Table
FTT to SYP Conversion Table
- 1 FTT5,462.19 SYP
- 2 FTT10,924.38 SYP
- 3 FTT16,386.57 SYP
- 4 FTT21,848.76 SYP
- 5 FTT27,310.95 SYP
- 6 FTT32,773.13 SYP
- 7 FTT38,235.32 SYP
- 8 FTT43,697.51 SYP
- 9 FTT49,159.70 SYP
- 10 FTT54,621.89 SYP
- 50 FTT273,109.45 SYP
- 100 FTT546,218.91 SYP
- 1,000 FTT5,462,189.08 SYP
- 5,000 FTT27,310,945.41 SYP
- 10,000 FTT54,621,890.83 SYP
The table above displays real-time FTX Token to Syrian Pound (FTT to SYP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FTT to 10,000 FTT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FTT amounts using the latest SYP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FTT to SYP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SYP to FTT Conversion Table
- 1 SYP0.0001830 FTT
- 2 SYP0.0003661 FTT
- 3 SYP0.0005492 FTT
- 4 SYP0.0007323 FTT
- 5 SYP0.0009153 FTT
- 6 SYP0.001098 FTT
- 7 SYP0.001281 FTT
- 8 SYP0.001464 FTT
- 9 SYP0.001647 FTT
- 10 SYP0.001830 FTT
- 50 SYP0.009153 FTT
- 100 SYP0.01830 FTT
- 1,000 SYP0.1830 FTT
- 5,000 SYP0.9153 FTT
- 10,000 SYP1.830 FTT
The table above shows real-time Syrian Pound to FTX Token (SYP to FTT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SYP to 10,000 SYP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much FTX Token you can get at current rates based on commonly used SYP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
FTX Token (FTT) is currently trading at £ 5,462.19 SYP , reflecting a 2.25% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated FTX Token Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
2.25%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The FTT to SYP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track FTX Token's fluctuations against SYP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current FTX Token price.
FTT to SYP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FTT = 5,462.19 SYP | 1 SYP = 0.0001830 FTT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FTT to SYP is 5,462.19 SYP.
Buying 5 FTT will cost 27,310.95 SYP and 10 FTT is valued at 54,621.89 SYP.
1 SYP can be traded for 0.0001830 FTT.
50 SYP can be converted to 0.009153 FTT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FTT to SYP has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.25%, reaching a high of -- SYP and a low of -- SYP.
One month ago, the value of 1 FTT was -- SYP, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FTT has changed by -- SYP, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About FTX Token (FTT)
Now that you have calculated the price of FTX Token (FTT), you can learn more about FTX Token directly at MEXC. Learn about FTT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy FTX Token, trading pairs, and more.
FTT to SYP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, FTX Token (FTT) has fluctuated between -- SYP and -- SYP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5,235.427486563357 SYP to a high of 6,045.132308064388 SYP. You can view detailed FTT to SYP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 5530.77
|£ 5973.23
|£ 8849.23
|£ 11946.46
|Low
|£ 5198.92
|£ 5198.92
|£ 5198.92
|£ 3871.53
|Average
|£ 5420.15
|£ 5530.77
|£ 6305.07
|£ 8074.92
|Volatility
|+4.21%
|+13.56%
|+54.35%
|+75.97%
|Change
|-0.50%
|-8.50%
|-19.58%
|-49.18%
FTX Token Price Forecast in SYP for 2026 and 2030
FTX Token’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FTT to SYP forecasts for the coming years:
FTT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, FTX Token could reach approximately £5,735.30 SYP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
FTT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FTT may rise to around £6,971.29 SYP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our FTX Token Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
FTT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FTT/USDT
|Trade
FTT/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FTT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where FTX Token is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FTT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
FTTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore FTT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of FTX Token futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy FTX Token
Looking to add FTX Token to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy FTX Token › or Get started now ›
FTT and SYP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
FTX Token (FTT) vs USD: Market Comparison
FTX Token Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.4938
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FTT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SYP, the USD price of FTT remains the primary market benchmark.
[FTT Price] [FTT to USD]
Syrian Pound (SYP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SYP/USD): 0.00009044130030268361
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SYP means you will pay less to get the same amount of FTT.
- A weaker SYP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FTT securely with SYP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FTT to SYP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between FTX Token (FTT) and Syrian Pound (SYP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FTT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FTT to SYP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SYP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SYP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SYP's strength. When SYP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FTT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like FTX Token, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FTT may rise, impacting its conversion to SYP.
Convert FTT to SYP Instantly
Use our real-time FTT to SYP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FTT to SYP?
Enter the Amount of FTT
Start by entering how much FTT you want to convert into SYP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FTT to SYP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FTT to SYP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FTT and SYP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FTT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FTT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FTT to SYP exchange rate calculated?
The FTT to SYP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FTT (often in USD or USDT), converted to SYP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FTT to SYP rate change so frequently?
FTT to SYP rate changes so frequently because both FTX Token and Syrian Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FTT to SYP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FTT to SYP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FTT to SYP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FTT to SYP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FTT to SYP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FTT against SYP over time?
You can understand the FTT against SYP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FTT to SYP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SYP, impacting the conversion rate even if FTT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FTT to SYP exchange rate?
FTX Token halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FTT to SYP rate.
Can I compare the FTT to SYP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FTT to SYP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FTT to SYP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the FTX Token price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FTT to SYP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SYP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FTT to SYP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences FTX Token and the Syrian Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both FTX Token and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FTT to SYP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SYP into FTT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FTT to SYP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FTT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FTT to SYP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FTT to SYP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SYP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FTT to SYP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
FTX Token News and Market Updates
The US government transferred assets seized in the FTX and Bitfinex hacks to a new wallet address.
PANews reported on November 21 that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the US government transferred some of the assets seized in the FTX-Alameda and Bitfinex hacks to new wallets in the past six hours, including 15.13 million TRX (approximately $4.2 million), 545,000 FTT (approximately $348,900), 744,000 KNC (approximately $206,800), and 1,066 WETH (approximately $3.01 million).2025/11/21
US Government Allegedly Moves Seized FTX and Bitfinex Assets
The post US Government Allegedly Moves Seized FTX and Bitfinex Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Unconfirmed reports of US government transferring seized crypto assets. Assets include TRX, FTT, KNC, WETH, but lack primary source validation. Potential implications for crypto market perception and regulatory action. The U.S. government purportedly moved $7.77 million worth of TRX, FTT, KNC, and WETH seized from the FTX-Alameda and Bitfinex hacks to new wallets, reports Onchain Lens. This activity raises questions on asset management transparency and market impacts, given lack of official confirmations or verifiable on-chain evidence as of November 21, 2025. Lack of Verification Clouds Market Trust Reports suggest that substantial financial sums were transferred, but without official on-chain evidence, these claims remain speculative. The lack of primary confirmations leads to doubts over the reported movement’s authenticity. Crypto community and market analysts express skepticism about the report due to the absence of on-chain data. Furthermore, there are no public statements from government officials or exchange representatives, keeping the situation unclear. Given the lack of primary source statements and official confirmations regarding the reported asset transfers, all information gleaned from secondary news aggregators lacks direct links to primary data or commentary from involved stakeholders. Market Data and Regulatory Insights Did you know? In previous cases of government-seized crypto sales, such as the Silk Road BTC auctions, official confirmations via public statements and explorer tags were standard, ensuring transparency in handled transactions. According to CoinMarketCap, TRON (TRX) is currently valued at $0.28, with a market cap of $26.55 billion. Over the past 90 days, TRX’s price has decreased by 23.49%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $859 million. TRON(TRX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:48 UTC on November 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research team notes that regulatory clarity and confirmations play critical roles in maintaining market confidence. Without official communication, uncertainty looms over market participants, potentially affecting trading…2025/11/21
$7.76 Million In Seized Crypto Transferred Overnight
The post $7.76 Million In Seized Crypto Transferred Overnight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a stunning development that has captured the cryptocurrency community’s attention, the US government has transferred a massive $7.76 million in seized crypto assets. This significant movement of digital funds represents one of the largest government-controlled crypto transfers this year, raising questions about market impact and future disposal strategies. What Exactly Happened with This Seized Crypto Transfer? According to blockchain analytics firm Onchain Lens, an address linked to US government authorities moved approximately $7.76 million in seized cryptocurrency over a six-hour period. The transferred seized crypto includes diverse digital assets from high-profile hacking cases that have shaken the crypto world. The breakdown of this seized crypto movement reveals: $4.2 million in TRX – The largest portion of the transfer $3.01 million in WETH – Wrapped Ethereum representing significant value $350,000 in FTT – FTX Token from the collapsed exchange $200,000 in KNC – Kyber Network Crystal token Why Does This Seized Crypto Matter to the Market? This substantial seized crypto movement carries important implications for cryptocurrency investors and the broader digital asset ecosystem. When governments move large amounts of seized crypto, it can create temporary market pressure and affect investor sentiment. The timing and method of these seized crypto disposals matter because: Large transfers can temporarily affect token prices They demonstrate government capability in handling digital assets They set precedents for future seized crypto management They impact market confidence in affected tokens How Do Governments Handle Seized Crypto Assets? Government agencies have developed sophisticated approaches to managing seized crypto. The process typically involves secure storage, careful valuation, and strategic disposal to minimize market disruption. This recent seized crypto transfer follows established protocols for asset management. Key aspects of government seized crypto management include: Secure cold storage solutions Regular auditing and monitoring Gradual market entry to avoid price crashes Compliance with…2025/11/21
Bitcoin investors suffer biggest realized losses since 2022
The post Bitcoin investors suffer biggest realized losses since 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling on Friday, December 5, with the sell-offs triggering the biggest spike in realized losses since the FTX exchange collapse in 2022. Short-term holders bore the brunt of the market downturn, while their long-term peers remain largely unaffected, having accumulated their holdings at much lower prices, Glassnode figures reviewed by Finbold show. Bitcoin realized losses chart showing highest spike since 2022. Source: Glassnode (@glassnode) Bitcoin realized losses hit highest since FTX collapse As mentioned, the last time Bitcoin saw realized losses of this magnitude was three years ago, during the dramatic implosion of FTX exchange. One of the most dramatic moments in crypto history, the event led to more than $100 billion getting wiped from global crypto market capitalization within a day. The sell-off intensified after it was revealed that Alameda Research’s balance sheet was heavily backed by FTX’s own token (FTT), which exposed deep structural risks within Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. Binance’s subsequent decision to liquidate $500 million in FTT then sent the token down 80% in a day, causing it to lose roughly $2.5 billion in value. Weak macro data and inflation fears drive sell-off At the same time, macroeconomic uncertainty is weighing the asset down even further. That is, while oversold conditions mentioned above could spark a short-term bounce, the trajectory still appears bearish, as weak U.S. labor data, including weekly jobless claims at three-year lows, keep pressuring risk assets. Bitcoin’s 30-day correlation with the Nasdaq now stands at 0.82, showing how vulnerable it has become to broader market sentiment. Moreover, traders are now eyeing today’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data, which is expected to be of crucial importance given that unfavorable results could potentially delay Fed cuts and thus extend the cryptocurrency’s slide. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $90,750,…2025/12/06
Explore More About FTX Token
FTX Token Price
Learn more about FTX Token (FTT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
FTX Token Price Prediction
Explore FTT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where FTX Token may be headed.
How to Buy FTX Token
Want to buy FTX Token? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
FTT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade FTT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More FTX Token to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to SYP Conversions
Why Buy FTX Token with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy FTX Token.
Join millions of users and buy FTX Token with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.