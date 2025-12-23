Why Oleksandr Usyk Picked Deontay Wilder As His Next Opponent?

Deontay Wilder arrives for a heavyweight championship boxing match against Tyson Fury, of England, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Apparently, Deontay Wilder still has some box-office rizz. That's why unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has handpicked "The Bronze Bomber" as his next opponent after the WBC ruled that the Usyk can make a voluntary title defense. "I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," Usyk said speaking to Boxing King Media. Let's clarify what's interesting about Wilder: He's still highly marketable as one of the scariest punchers in the heavyweight division and, at 40 years old, he's also past his prime. So the Ukrainian can score some big-time bank in what should be an easy-peasy victory. An Usyk-Wilder fight is expected for some time in 2026, though no specific date has been circled. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explained how the matchup evolved, telling Sky Sports: "Deontay Wilder is ranked No. 8 or 9 so he's eligible to challenge Oleksandr Usyk if they wish to do so. Usyk did petition for a voluntary defense which was granted today." Way back when, Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) went undefeated in his first 43 fights with 41 knockouts, creating wreckage with highlight-reel KOs like this: Wilder has slumped since his epic trilogy with Tyson Fury, with back-to-back stoppage losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. He took a year off from the ring and returned in June to halt barely-known Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round. In spite of Wilder's downturn, Usyk sees a riveting matchup against the former WBC champion. "He is a world champion guy," Usyk said of Wilder. "A very famous and strong guy, one of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years."…