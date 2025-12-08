Trump’s Crypto Support Soars, But Bitcoin Gets Left Out of New National Strategy!

Trump's latest strategy leaves Bitcoin and blockchain out of focus. Bitcoin struggles for a breakout despite Trump's ongoing crypto support. Crypto advocates question Trump's shift, missing blockchain from strategy. U.S. President Donald Trump, a vocal advocate for cryptocurrencies, has previously taken significant steps to support the digital asset industry. Under his administration, the U.S. government cleared regulatory hurdles for crypto firms, and Trump himself proposed the creation of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve, signaling a strong backing for digital currencies. These moves came at a time when Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $100,000, further fueling optimism about the future of crypto in the U.S. However, despite these advancements, Trump's latest national security strategy notably leaves out blockchain and Bitcoin, focusing instead on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and quantum computing. The new strategy emphasizes strengthening the U.S. economy and securing leadership in key technological sectors such as energy, with plans to enhance the nation's competitiveness and export capabilities. Crypto's Strategic Role Questioned as Blockchain Is Left Out of Key Security Plan This omission has left some crypto advocates questioning whether the Trump administration still sees digital assets as a vital part of America's technological future. Although the strategy mentions various "hard tech" sectors, it seems to treat blockchain primarily as a financial tool rather than a strategic technology crucial to national security. This shift in focus has raised concerns that the U.S. might not prioritize crypto in the same way it has in the past, despite its growing influence in the global economy. Bitcoin's Market Struggles Amid National Security Shift Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price has been stuck in a period of sideways consolidation. After briefly rising above $90,000, Bitcoin is currently trading around $91,452. Despite this, the market remains quiet and choppy, with no clear breakout direction. The price has faced resistance near $92,700 and is struggling to move above $92,959. Source: Tradingview To see a stronger upside move, Bitcoin would need to clear this resistance and push toward higher targets like $96,800 or even the $100,000 mark. For now, analysts are observing that the market is in a holding pattern, awaiting a decisive signal. Will Crypto's Future in the U.S. Remain Bright? Despite the lack of mention in the national security document, many in the crypto community remain optimistic. One industry expert noted that crypto is already "a freedom and market layer, not a weapons platform," suggesting that Trump's focus on supporting blockchain and crypto may remain strong, even if it's not directly tied to national security concerns. While crypto enthusiasts may be disappointed by the omission, Trump's previous actions, such as the SEC's decision to drop lawsuits against crypto firms and his push for a national Bitcoin reserve, indicate a long-term commitment to the sector. Despite the national security report, Trump's stance on crypto seems unchanged: the U.S. will remain a hub for Bitcoin and other digital assets.