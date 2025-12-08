Binance suspends employee on insider information trading

The post Binance suspends employee on insider information trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance Futures announced the discovery of an employee incident, pointing to the use of insider information for trading. The employees reportedly used insider information to post on social media for potential gains. Binance suspended a group of employees after an internal audit. The group of employees of Binance Futures reportedly used their access to insider information for potential personal gains. “On December 7, 2025, Binance’s internal audit department received a relevant report alleging that Binance employees were suspected of using insider information to post on official social media accounts for improper gains. In response, the platform immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation,” announced the exchange team. This is the second employee incident since March 2025, when Binance discovered an incident with insider trading, as Cryptopolitan reported. This time, another whistleblower noticed the short time between the on-chain launch of a new token and the social media posting by the Binance Futures X handle. The recent incident was also linked to community reports. Binance Futures relies on its official whistleblower platform, calling for community support to discover discrepancies and potential insider trading. Binance Futures paid a previously agreed $100K whistleblower fee. Binance insider used early information on token launch The Binance Futures insider incident was related to a token that was just launched at 05:29 UTC on December 7. Less than a minute later, the Binance employee used the text and images related to the token to post through the Binance Futures account. Any mention from Binance’s handles has the potential to cause a token rally, even for brand-new assets. These actions were therefore seen as an abuse of the employee’s position for personal gain. At this point, Binance has not confirmed that the token was launched by the employee. The social media posting had no connections to previous Binance Futures plan of…