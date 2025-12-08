The post SOL to $200 in DEC? Smart Wallets Pivot to XRP & Digitap Amid Bold Growth Forecasts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After starting with wobbling steps, the market has picked up steam in December. The Solana price is expected to surpass $200 before the end of the year, positioning it as one of the high-potential altcoins to buy this month. Meanwhile, in the pursuit of higher gains, smart wallets are doubling down on XRP and Digitap($TAP). …

The post Tether USDT Recognized as Regulated Asset in Abu Dhabi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether’s USDT gains regulatory recognition in Abu Dhabi for Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche. Enhances opportunities for licensed entities within ADGM’s framework. Paolo Ardoino highlights UAE’s regulatory benchmark in virtual asset integration. Tether’s USDT has been officially recognized as an “Accepted Virtual Asset” within Abu Dhabi Global Market, allowing authorized entities to offer related services under the FSRA framework. This regulatory approval highlights the growing legitimacy of stablecoins in global finance, especially in the pro-crypto UAE, potentially strengthening USDT’s role in regional digital asset markets. USDT Achieves Regulatory Recognition in Abu Dhabi Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of USD₮ (USDT), has achieved a pivotal regulatory milestone with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The FSRA granted recognition to USDT, categorizing it as an Accepted Virtual Asset. This facilitates integrative financial services with USDT, particularly on Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche blockchains. The consequence of this regulatory acknowledgment means Tether’s USDT can now safely operate within the ADGM jurisdiction. This establishes a standard of innovation and global financial inclusion previously hinted at by Tether’s executive leadership. Responses have been positive. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, remarked on the milestone, emphasizing its significance for Middle East economic progression. He cited the UAE’s global regulatory influence on virtual assets, aligning with Tether’s expansion goals. Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether, “This milestone underscores Tether’s commitment to fostering global financial inclusion and innovation. By bringing USD₮ to the forefront of ADGM’s regulated virtual asset framework, we are not only validating the importance of stablecoins as critical tools for modern finance but also opening new doors for collaboration and growth across the Middle East.” Impact on Cryptocurrency and Financial Growth Did you know? Abu Dhabi is emerging as a leading hub for cryptocurrency regulation, enhancing its status with this approval of Tether USDT—demonstrating its commitment to nurturing…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.