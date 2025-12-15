GEODNET to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
GEOD to ILS Conversion Table
- 1 GEOD0.42 ILS
- 2 GEOD0.83 ILS
- 3 GEOD1.25 ILS
- 4 GEOD1.66 ILS
- 5 GEOD2.08 ILS
- 6 GEOD2.49 ILS
- 7 GEOD2.91 ILS
- 8 GEOD3.32 ILS
- 9 GEOD3.74 ILS
- 10 GEOD4.15 ILS
- 50 GEOD20.76 ILS
- 100 GEOD41.51 ILS
- 1,000 GEOD415.12 ILS
- 5,000 GEOD2,075.58 ILS
- 10,000 GEOD4,151.17 ILS
The table above displays real-time GEODNET to Israeli New Shekel (GEOD to ILS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 GEOD to 10,000 GEOD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked GEOD amounts using the latest ILS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom GEOD to ILS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ILS to GEOD Conversion Table
- 1 ILS2.408 GEOD
- 2 ILS4.817 GEOD
- 3 ILS7.226 GEOD
- 4 ILS9.635 GEOD
- 5 ILS12.044 GEOD
- 6 ILS14.45 GEOD
- 7 ILS16.86 GEOD
- 8 ILS19.27 GEOD
- 9 ILS21.68 GEOD
- 10 ILS24.089 GEOD
- 50 ILS120.4 GEOD
- 100 ILS240.8 GEOD
- 1,000 ILS2,408 GEOD
- 5,000 ILS12,044 GEOD
- 10,000 ILS24,089 GEOD
The table above shows real-time Israeli New Shekel to GEODNET (ILS to GEOD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ILS to 10,000 ILS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much GEODNET you can get at current rates based on commonly used ILS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
GEODNET (GEOD) is currently trading at ₪ 0.42 ILS , reflecting a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪453.21K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪182.14M ILS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated GEODNET Price page.
1.41B ILS
Circulation Supply
453.21K
24-Hour Trading Volume
182.14M ILS
Market Cap
0.54%
Price Change (1D)
₪ 0.1394
24H High
₪ 0.1234
24H Low
The GEOD to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track GEODNET's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current GEODNET price.
GEOD to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GEOD = 0.42 ILS | 1 ILS = 2.408 GEOD
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GEOD to ILS is 0.42 ILS.
Buying 5 GEOD will cost 2.08 ILS and 10 GEOD is valued at 4.15 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 2.408 GEOD.
50 ILS can be converted to 120.4 GEOD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GEOD to ILS has changed by -11.01% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.54%, reaching a high of 0.4478892055682227 ILS and a low of 0.39648154926197043 ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 GEOD was 0.46652448097923915 ILS, which represents a -11.02% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GEOD has changed by -0.19213611544461778 ILS, resulting in a -31.65% change in its value.
All About GEODNET (GEOD)
Now that you have calculated the price of GEODNET (GEOD), you can learn more about GEODNET directly at MEXC. Learn about GEOD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy GEODNET, trading pairs, and more.
GEOD to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, GEODNET (GEOD) has fluctuated between 0.39648154926197043 ILS and 0.4478892055682227 ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.39648154926197043 ILS to a high of 0.47776990579623185 ILS. You can view detailed GEOD to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0.41
|₪ 0.44
|₪ 0.48
|₪ 0.67
|Low
|₪ 0.38
|₪ 0.38
|₪ 0.38
|₪ 0.32
|Average
|₪ 0.41
|₪ 0.44
|₪ 0.44
|₪ 0.44
|Volatility
|+11.64%
|+17.34%
|+26.24%
|+57.31%
|Change
|-5.82%
|-11.30%
|-10.88%
|-31.46%
GEODNET Price Forecast in ILS for 2026 and 2030
GEODNET’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GEOD to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
GEOD Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, GEODNET could reach approximately ₪0.44 ILS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
GEOD Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GEOD may rise to around ₪0.53 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our GEODNET Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GEOD Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
GEOD/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of GEOD Spot trading pairs, covering markets where GEODNET is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GEOD at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore GEOD Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of GEODNET futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy GEODNET
Looking to add GEODNET to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy GEODNET › or Get started now ›
GEOD and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
GEODNET (GEOD) vs USD: Market Comparison
GEODNET Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1292
- 7-Day Change: -11.01%
- 30-Day Trend: -11.02%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GEOD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of GEOD remains the primary market benchmark.
[GEOD Price] [GEOD to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.3112501361719346
- 7-Day Change: +1.18%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.18%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of GEOD.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy GEOD securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the GEOD to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between GEODNET (GEOD) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GEOD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GEOD to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GEOD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like GEODNET, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GEOD may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert GEOD to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time GEOD to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert GEOD to ILS?
Enter the Amount of GEOD
Start by entering how much GEOD you want to convert into ILS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live GEOD to ILS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date GEOD to ILS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about GEOD and ILS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add GEOD to your portfolio? Learn how to buy GEOD with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GEOD to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The GEOD to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of GEOD (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GEOD to ILS rate change so frequently?
GEOD to ILS rate changes so frequently because both GEODNET and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GEOD to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the GEOD to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the GEOD to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert GEOD to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my GEOD to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of GEOD against ILS over time?
You can understand the GEOD against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the GEOD to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if GEOD stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GEOD to ILS exchange rate?
GEODNET halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the GEOD to ILS rate.
Can I compare the GEOD to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the GEOD to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GEOD to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the GEODNET price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the GEOD to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target GEOD to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences GEODNET and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both GEODNET and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting GEOD to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into GEOD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is GEOD to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor GEOD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, GEOD to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the GEOD to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GEOD to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
GEODNET News and Market Updates
From Android to robot combat: A look at the RoboFi robot project ecosystem
????AI is so much more than LLM! In his latest Ultimate AI Plan, Musk boasted that 80% of Tesla's future value will come from robots! With robotics stocks skyrocketing, Web3 robotics projects are accelerating and igniting a new wave of enthusiasm. How will a decentralized, on-chain collaborative intelligent ecosystem reshape our future? Follow Biteye and unlock new stars in the Web3 robot race! ???? @openmind_agi Keywords: operating system, decentralized coordination layer OpenMind has raised $20 million in funding, hoping to improve robots' understanding and learning capabilities through open source systems. Its main products include: OM1: An AI-native operating system, known as the "Android for robots," is hardware-independent and open source. It empowers machines with perception, memory, planning, and control capabilities, helping them understand the world and take contextually relevant actions. A previous hackathon participant used OM1 to build an Alzheimer's care robot in 48 hours. FABRIC: A decentralized coordination layer. Through blockchain, it allows robots to share data, rapidly learn (e.g., language), and support consensus, execution, and settlement. @peaq Keywords: Layer 1, Machine Economy peaq has raised $21 million and is a Layer 1 focused on DePIN and machine economy. Peaq enables robots, drones, sensors, and other machine devices to obtain self-sovereign IDs on the blockchain, conduct peer-to-peer payments, store data, and automate operations. This enables use cases such as robot rentals, drone deliveries, and autonomous machine collaboration, building a complete "machine economy" where robots and other devices can earn money and interact independently, just like AI agents. Built on the Substrate framework and compatible with Polkadot, the project has connected to over 90 blockchains. Currently, there are over 50 DePIN projects on the peaq chain, including Silencio (noise monitoring), MapMetrics (earning money while driving), Farmsent (agricultural supply chain), and Natix (smart driving). The network connects over 4.5 million devices and machines, providing decentralized network services for over 20 industries, including energy, mobility, transportation, agriculture, and the environment. @GEODNET_ Keywords: Real-time Positioning Network GEODNET has raised $15 million and focuses on positioning services - building the world's largest real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning network in a decentralized manner, providing centimeter-level accuracy of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) service. The project was originally built on Polygon and has now expanded to Solana. The network allows anyone to purchase and install GEODNET hardware mining equipment ("satellite miners"), collect and upload RTK correction data to the network, earn $GEOD token rewards, and ultimately enable the network to provide high-precision positioning support for applications such as robots, autonomous vehicles, drones, and the metaverse. The network currently covers 145 countries, more than 19,000 sites, and has delivered more than 207,178 GB of RTK data. @psdnai Keywords: Physical Data Collection Poseidon, incubated by @StoryProtocol, raised $15 million in seed funding, primarily to address the shortage of training data for applications such as robots and multimodal AI agents at the physical level of displays. Poseidon has built a decentralized data layer based on Story to collect, organize and manage real-world data (such as video, audio, images, location, etc.), ultimately providing IP-protected training data to help accelerate innovation in AI models. The APP is currently online, starting with sound information, allowing users to upload sound information in the APP to train the AI model so that it can process voices in different accents, dialects and environments. @PrismaXai Keywords: Tele-op, training data PrismaX, led by a16z CSX, has raised $11 million in total funding. It aims to help robots achieve a high degree of autonomy through human intervention. The tele-op platform currently available allows users to remotely operate robotic arms through a browser, converting this operational data into high-quality training data for model optimization. Operators will receive platform token rewards during this process. The platform is expected to be able to remotely connect to many well-known robots such as Yushu and UBTECH in the future. In the short term, we will focus on remote control and visual data for model training; In the medium term, robots will be able to complete actual tasks through remote human control; In the long run, the ultimate goal is to achieve complete or high autonomy of robots. @NRNAgents Keywords: Tele-op, reinforcement learning, AI Agent NRN Agents is a decentralized AI agent development and training platform running on Arbitrum. Initially focused on AI agents in games, the platform is now expanding to AI agents behind embodied robots. Through a "Sim-to-Real" framework, NRN Agents provides efficient training and deployment solutions for robotic AI agents. Users can directly control the simulated robot through the browser, and each operation generates high-quality behavioral data, providing training materials for imitation learning for the robot system; at the same time, the AI agent in the system can also be continuously optimized based on real-world interactions through reinforcement learning, without the need for complete retraining. The project is currently in its early stages, focusing primarily on the operation of the robotic arm (RME-1). Future developments will include the robot's combat capabilities, athletics, and other competitive sports. @AukiNetwork Keywords: DePIN network, physical world data, positioning data Auki Network aims to build a decentralized neural network for robots and intelligent machines, giving them a deeper understanding of the physical world. Its core business is to build a DePIN network that allows various devices (such as robots and smart glasses) to share location and perception data in real time, forming a collaborative spatial understanding. The network, based on the Posemesh protocol, consists of compute nodes that provide computing resources, motion nodes (made up of intelligent devices like robots) that provide motion and sensor data, reconstruction nodes that use the former and latter to generate 3D maps or spatial models, and domain name nodes that manage these 3D spaces. These nodes are rewarded with $AUKI tokens based on their contributions. @RoboStack_io Keywords: Abstracting hardware complexity, simplifying hardware and software integration RoboStack is a cloud-native simulation and integration platform. It not only provides realistic environment modeling and scalable computing infrastructure for robot development and deployment, but also establishes a standardized communication protocol through the Robot Context Protocol (RCP) across diverse hardware, software, and communication standards, simplifying the connection between underlying robot hardware and AI agents at the software level. The native token $ROBOT has been launched on the virtuals platform. Users can participate in $ROBOT staking in virtuals and vote for their favorite robot projects in SIM lord for a chance to win rewards. @frodobots Keywords: sidewalk robot FrodoBots Lab is a robotics lab that uses gamification to promote real-world data collection and the development of embodied intelligence. Its core product, the Earth Rover, is a remote-controlled sidewalk robot (a robot that walks on sidewalks), priced between $249 and $399. It can be used for gaming, data collection, and AI research. FrodoBots has deployed hundreds of Earth Rovers worldwide and has open-sourced 2,000 hours of real-world driving datasets. FrodoBots has built an ecosystem that integrates entertainment and scientific research through innovative robotic hardware, a decentralized platform, and an AI framework. The following are its main projects: 9.1. @BitRobotNetwork Keywords: decentralized subnet architecture The BitRobot Network, a decentralized platform built on Solana and jointly developed by FrodoBots Lab and Protocol Labs, has secured $6 million in funding. The network utilizes a subnet architecture, with each subnet contributing specific resources such as computing power, a fleet of robots, datasets (real or synthetic), or AI models. These subnets cover a wide range of form factors, from sidewalk robots to humanoid robots. The first subnet, ET Fuji, has launched and is described in detail below. 9.2. @ET_Fugi Keywords: Games, Remote Control Platform Tele-op ET Fugi (Extra-Terrestrial Fugitives) is a real-world robotics game where players remotely control the Earth Rover to capture “alien” NFTs, while generating valuable sidewalk data for robot AI training and earning rewards such as FrodoBots Points (FBP). 9.3. @samismoving Keywords: AI Agent, Framework SAM was originally developed by FrodoBots and @virtuals_io as an AI agent for remotely operating the Earth Rover. It later evolved into the core framework for launching AI agents on the Robots.Fun (Launchpad) platform. All subsequent AI agents are built on SAM's architecture and pay a 5% commission to it. SAM collects operational data through Earth Rover to improve the overall AI agent's capabilities. It also livestreams portions of its adventures via X (Twitter), showcasing specific interactions, competitions, and data collection scenarios, providing both entertainment and educational value. 9.4. @robotsdotfun Keywords: AI Agent Launch Platform Robots.Fun is a platform for launching robotic AI agents. It collects data and strengthens the AI agents through daily competitions (such as capturing alien NFTs). To create an AI agent on Robots.Fun, you must own or purchase an Earth Rover robot, which serves as the "body" of the AI agent. 9.5. @UFBots Keywords: Robot fighting, remote control platform Tele-op Ultimate Fighting Bots is a free robot battle club where users remotely control Booster T1-based humanoid robots to engage in combat. The platform generates real-world data for training embodied AI while providing users with an immersive entertainment experience. Summarize After understanding the above projects, we can clearly see the two core advantages of the Web3 robot track: The decentralized advantage of blockchain is expected to break the scarcity barriers of robot models and data. The on-chain property rights and incentive mechanisms have injected new vitality and sustainability into the robotic economy. What are your thoughts on the future of Web3 bots? What other opportunities or challenges do you think are worth watching? Share your thoughts with Biteye in the comments! ????2025/09/08
Solana Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Surge While Price Dips – Do Insiders Know Something?
The market has moved sideways again, but here's why the Solana price prediction is looking very bullish right now.2025/12/16
XRP Eyes $2.50 Resistance as TD Sequential Buy Points to Potential Rebound
In a major move towards mainstream adoption, US regulators have apparently given tentative approval to leading blockchain and digital asset companies such as Ripple2025/12/16
Explore More About GEODNET
GEODNET Price
Learn more about GEODNET (GEOD) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
GEODNET Price Prediction
Explore GEOD forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where GEODNET may be headed.
How to Buy GEODNET
Want to buy GEODNET? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
GEOD/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade GEOD/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
GEOD USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on GEOD with leverage. Explore GEOD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More GEODNET to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ILS Conversions
Why Buy GEODNET with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy GEODNET.
Join millions of users and buy GEODNET with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.