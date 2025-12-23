The post Binance to Halt CHESS Deposits and Withdrawals on Ethereum Network by December 12, 2025 (Also Affects DF and GHST) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News, reporting on an official Binance notice, confirms that Binance will cease supporting deposits and withdrawals for selected network-specific tokens on December 12, 2025, at 16:00 (UTC+8). Post-deadline, deposits via the Ethereum Network of CHESS, BNB Smart Chain of DF, and Polygon Network of GHST will not be credited and may result in asset loss if initiated. To mitigate risk, customers should verify network compatibility before initiating transfers and monitor Binance notices for any updates regarding these token gateways and asset safety. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/binance-to-halt-chess-deposits-and-withdrawals-on-ethereum-network-by-december-12-2025-also-affects-df-and-ghst

