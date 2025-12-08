Phillies Insider Reveals Delay In ‘Jettisoning’ Nick Castellanos

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 03: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on May 03, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to improve the roster this winter after two straight seasons of disappointing playoff exits. The most recent pair of seasons has made it clear that the team's highly paid core of veteran stars is good enough to win the National League East Division but not well equipped to advance deep into the playoffs. And, as a result, the front office appears to be focused on adding to that core. First and foremost, that could mean returns for free agents Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto. And then the team can get started on deals for some new faces. But the Phillies are also looking to subtract a cumbersome contract, which might free them to change the roster more significantly. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has suggested the team would like to maintain its roughly $313 million payroll total from this past season into next year. That is a top-tier total, but adding new talent without increasing that figure means the team is hoping to part with long-time outfielder Nick Castellanos for the final year of his contract. "It's why they have held patient on jettisoning Nick Castellanos, who is owed $20 million in 2026," Phillies insider Matt Gelb wrote for The Athletic. "They hope some team pays down even a small portion of that salary; this might be a pipe dream. But the Phillies have decided it's worth waiting out the market, especially with some smaller-revenue clubs expressing a newfound desire this offseason to spend money." The Phillies' intention to cut ties with Castellanos…