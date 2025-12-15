The post DeFi Sector Records Significant Growth: Saros, Blackhole, Giza Top Weekly TVL Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape has experienced notable growth over the week. Specifically, Saros ($SAROS), Blackhole ($BLACK), and Giza ($GIZA) have occupied the top positions in terms of latest weekly TVL growth. As per data from DefiLlama, the top-10 list includes River ($RIVER), Curve DAO Token ($CRV), Seamless ($SEAM), Resolv ($RESOLV), Stargate Finance ($STG), EVAA Protocol ($EVAA), and Four ($FORM). This growth suggests renewed interest among investors and increasing DeFi inflows. TOP PROJECTS BY WEEKLY #TVL GROWTH$SAROS $BLACK $GIZA $RIVER $CRV $SEAM $RESOLV $STG $EVAA $FORM $HEGIC $PENDLE $AERO $CGPT $AAVE pic.twitter.com/nUb6tqDUxS — PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) December 7, 2025 Saros Dominates DeFi Market in 7-Day TVL Rise with 83.3% Growth Particularly, Saros ($SAROS) is the leading among the DeFi projects when it comes to weekly TVL increase. In this respect, it has experienced a staggering 83.3% rise, placing its TVL at $1.8M while its market capitalization accounts for $7.9M. Additionally, Blackhole ($BLACK) stands in the 2nd place, claiming a 32.1% jump in TVL, attaining the $104.8M mark. Subsequently, Giza is sitting in the 3rd position, with a 27.2% surge in its TVL. As a result of this, the project’s current TVL is $31.4M while the market capitalization thereof is $9.8M. After that, River ($RIVER) holds the 4th rank as its TVL has gone through a 19.3% increase. Hence, $RIVER’s TVL is now hovering around $155.8M, whereas its market cap is $82.3M. Following that, Curve DAO Token ($CRV) accounts for the 5th place among the top DeFi platforms based on weekly TVL growth. Thus, its TVL has hit the $2.6B mark due to a 17.4% growth. The next name on the list is Seamless ($SEAM), attaining a 10.5% rise. Therefore, the project’s TVL has eventually touched the $90.2M spot over the past seven days. Four Concludes Top-10…

