Singapore, Aug 21, 2025 – The Moonbeam Foundation, N3MUS, and Sao Mai Games are thrilled to announce the launch of GLMillionaiRe, a groundbreaking onchain gaming tournament designed to showcase competitive gameplay, reward top performers, and bring new users into the Moonbeam ecosystem. With a 1,000,000 GLMR prize pool and an entry fee of just 10 GLMR per game, GLMillionaiRe rewards both individual game performance and leaderboard consistency. The first weeklong tournament will run August 21–28, with additional tournaments to follow. Onchain Gaming at Scale: GLMillionaiRe Features and Format GLMillionaiRe features Moondrop, a fast-paced, reflex- and speed-based web mini-game developed by Sao Mai. The tournament is powered by N3MUS, a web3 gaming infrastructure provider, and utilizes Sequence's web3 developer platform and smart wallet solutions to streamline onboarding for new players. Key elements: Entry, scoring, and rewards are all handled onchain. Intuitive onboarding via Sequence's smart wallet abstraction. Gas-free gameplay for participants. "GLMillionaiRe is more than a contest; it's an experiment in onchain gaming at scale," said Sicco Naets, Head of Ecosystem at Moonbeam. "With a small entry fee, zero gas for players, and intuitive onboarding via the Sequence wallet, the tournament lowers the barrier for mainstream adoption while introducing gamers to the speed and security of Moonbeam." Betting for Spectators: Onchain Predictions via OddsHub To expand participation beyond players, the Moonbeam Foundation has partnered with OddsHub, an onchain prediction market platform. Spectators can place bets on: Who will hit the high score Final scores Other pre-set predictions.

