The post UAE Official Hails Bitcoin As ‘Key Pillar In Future Finance’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the ongoing Bitcoin MENA conference, UAE officials highlighted the nation’s strategic embrace of Bitcoin as a core component of the future financial system. In a speech at Bitcoin MENA, Mohammed Al Shamsi, representing UAE National Security, framed the current era as a “historical phase” for the global economy, noting the rapid changes reshaping finance worldwide. Bitcoin is no longer merely a “digital asset,” Shamsi emphasized, but is now recognized as a “key pillar” in modern financing. Central to this evolution is the role of mining, described as the “beating heart” that underpins network strength, security, and continuity. Mining operations today are far beyond 24-hour device management; they represent a fully integrated industry built on energy efficiency, computational accuracy, and scalable infrastructure. The UAE’s focus on Bitcoin reflects broader ambitions to establish itself as a hub for digital finance. Shamsi underscored the importance of building a sustainable ecosystem that supports large-scale mining operations while maintaining environmental responsibility. Efficiency, precision, and the capacity for expansion were cited as essential for this next-generation mining infrastructure. UAE is buying millions in bitcoin Recently, The Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) increased its Bitcoin exposure in Q3 2025, more than tripling its stake in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust to nearly 8 million shares, valued at $518 million. The move came just before Bitcoin hit a record high and then dropped below $92,000, reflecting ADIC’s long-term view of Bitcoin as a digital counterpart to gold within its diversification strategy. Part of Mubadala, ADIC operates with its own mandate and recently strengthened leadership. The purchases highlight Abu Dhabi’s ambition to position itself as a global crypto hub and treat Bitcoin as a strategic, long-term asset. Industry leaders at the Bitcoin MENA 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi highlighted the UAE’s potential to become the “Wall Street of cryptocurrencies”…

