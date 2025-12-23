Gods Unchained to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
GODS to ILS Conversion Table
- 1 GODS0.17 ILS
- 2 GODS0.33 ILS
- 3 GODS0.50 ILS
- 4 GODS0.66 ILS
- 5 GODS0.83 ILS
- 6 GODS1.00 ILS
- 7 GODS1.16 ILS
- 8 GODS1.33 ILS
- 9 GODS1.50 ILS
- 10 GODS1.66 ILS
- 50 GODS8.31 ILS
- 100 GODS16.62 ILS
- 1,000 GODS166.24 ILS
- 5,000 GODS831.21 ILS
- 10,000 GODS1,662.42 ILS
The table above displays real-time Gods Unchained to Israeli New Shekel (GODS to ILS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 GODS to 10,000 GODS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked GODS amounts using the latest ILS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom GODS to ILS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ILS to GODS Conversion Table
- 1 ILS6.0153 GODS
- 2 ILS12.030 GODS
- 3 ILS18.045 GODS
- 4 ILS24.061 GODS
- 5 ILS30.076 GODS
- 6 ILS36.091 GODS
- 7 ILS42.10 GODS
- 8 ILS48.12 GODS
- 9 ILS54.13 GODS
- 10 ILS60.15 GODS
- 50 ILS300.7 GODS
- 100 ILS601.5 GODS
- 1,000 ILS6,015 GODS
- 5,000 ILS30,076 GODS
- 10,000 ILS60,153 GODS
The table above shows real-time Israeli New Shekel to Gods Unchained (ILS to GODS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ILS to 10,000 ILS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Gods Unchained you can get at current rates based on commonly used ILS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Gods Unchained (GODS) is currently trading at ₪ 0.17 ILS , reflecting a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Gods Unchained Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
1.34%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The GODS to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Gods Unchained's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Gods Unchained price.
GODS to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GODS = 0.17 ILS | 1 ILS = 6.0153 GODS
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GODS to ILS is 0.17 ILS.
Buying 5 GODS will cost 0.83 ILS and 10 GODS is valued at 1.66 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 6.0153 GODS.
50 ILS can be converted to 300.7 GODS, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GODS to ILS has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.34%, reaching a high of -- ILS and a low of -- ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 GODS was -- ILS, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GODS has changed by -- ILS, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Gods Unchained (GODS)
Now that you have calculated the price of Gods Unchained (GODS), you can learn more about Gods Unchained directly at MEXC. Learn about GODS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Gods Unchained, trading pairs, and more.
GODS to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Gods Unchained (GODS) has fluctuated between -- ILS and -- ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.15604153176588292 ILS to a high of 0.20666338109054525 ILS. You can view detailed GODS to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0.15
|₪ 0.19
|₪ 0.22
|₪ 0.41
|Low
|₪ 0.15
|₪ 0.12
|₪ 0.12
|₪ 0.12
|Average
|₪ 0.15
|₪ 0.15
|₪ 0.19
|₪ 0.25
|Volatility
|+3.11%
|+28.61%
|+36.17%
|+81.82%
|Change
|-1.28%
|-6.07%
|-22.75%
|-52.50%
Gods Unchained Price Forecast in ILS for 2026 and 2030
Gods Unchained’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GODS to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
GODS Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Gods Unchained could reach approximately ₪0.17 ILS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
GODS Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GODS may rise to around ₪0.21 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Gods Unchained Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GODS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
GODS/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of GODS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Gods Unchained is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell GODS at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
GODSUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore GODS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Gods Unchained futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Gods Unchained
Looking to add Gods Unchained to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Gods Unchained › or Get started now ›
GODS and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Gods Unchained (GODS) vs USD: Market Comparison
Gods Unchained Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.05215
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GODS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of GODS remains the primary market benchmark.
[GODS Price] [GODS to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.3138554632820494
- 7-Day Change: +3.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +3.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of GODS.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy GODS securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the GODS to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Gods Unchained (GODS) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GODS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GODS to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GODS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Gods Unchained, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GODS may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Convert GODS to ILS Instantly
Use our real-time GODS to ILS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert GODS to ILS?
Enter the Amount of GODS
Start by entering how much GODS you want to convert into ILS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live GODS to ILS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date GODS to ILS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about GODS and ILS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add GODS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy GODS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GODS to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The GODS to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of GODS (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GODS to ILS rate change so frequently?
GODS to ILS rate changes so frequently because both Gods Unchained and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GODS to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the GODS to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the GODS to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert GODS to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my GODS to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of GODS against ILS over time?
You can understand the GODS against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the GODS to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if GODS stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GODS to ILS exchange rate?
Gods Unchained halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the GODS to ILS rate.
Can I compare the GODS to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the GODS to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GODS to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Gods Unchained price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the GODS to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target GODS to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Gods Unchained and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Gods Unchained and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting GODS to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into GODS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is GODS to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor GODS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, GODS to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the GODS to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GODS to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Gods Unchained News and Market Updates
Exchange monopoly, Wall Street harvesting, and the desperate situation of retail investors
Written by Haotian To be honest, the black swan event of October 11th made me, an originally optimistic industry observer, feel a sense of despair. I originally understood the current "Three Kingdoms" situation in the crypto industry, thinking that it was a fight between the gods and retail investors would get some meat. However, after experiencing this bloodbath and unraveling the underlying logic, I found that this was not the case. To put it bluntly, we originally thought that the technical community was innovating, exchanges were generating traffic, and Wall Street was allocating funds. The three parties were each doing their own thing. As long as we retail investors seize the opportunity, follow the wave of technological innovation, take advantage of hot spots, and rush in when funds enter the market, we can always get a share of the profits. However, after experiencing the bloodbath on October 11, I suddenly realized that these three parties might not be competing in an orderly manner at all, but were instead harvesting all the liquidity in the market? The first force: exchanges monopolize traffic and are vampires that control traffic and liquidity pools. To be honest, I used to think that exchanges just wanted to expand their platforms, increase traffic, expand their ecosystems, and make a lot of money. However, the USDe's cross-margin liquidation incident exposed the powerlessness of retail investors under the rules of the exchange platform. The leverage level increased by the platform to improve the product and service experience and the unclear risk control capabilities are actually traps for retail investors. Various rebate programs, Alpha and MEME launch pads, various revolving loans, and highly leveraged contract trading methods are constantly emerging. While these seemingly offer retail investors numerous profit opportunities, if exchanges can no longer withstand the risk of on-chain DeFi cascading liquidations, retail investors will also be dragged down. Life is like that. What's particularly frightening is that the top 10 exchanges generated $21.6 trillion in trading volume in Q2, yet overall market liquidity is declining. Where did the money go? Besides transaction fees, there's also various liquidations. Who's draining the liquidity? The second force: Wall Street capital, entering the market under the guise of compliance I was particularly looking forward to Wall Street entering the market, thinking that institutional funds could bring greater stability to the market. After all, institutions are long-term players and can bring incremental injections into the market. We will then reap the industry dividends of the integration of Crypto and TradFi. However, before this recent plunge, there were reports of whales profiting from precise short selling. Several wallets, suspected to be Wall Street structures, initiated massive airdrop positions before the crash, generating hundreds of millions in profits. Similar reports abound, resembling insider information. However, in these moments of panic, it makes one wonder: how do institutions consistently gain the advantage of "front-loading" before black swan events? These TradFi institutions, under the guise of compliance and capital, are actually entering the market. What are they actually doing? Using stablecoin public chains to tie up the DeFi ecosystem, using ETF channels to control capital flows, and using various financial tools to gradually erode the market's voice? On the surface, they claim to be doing this for industry development, but what is the reality? There are too many conspiracy theories about the Trump family's wealth to elaborate on. The third force: technology natives + retail developers, cannon fodder caught in the middle. I think this is where most of the retail investors, developers, and so-called builders in the market are truly desperate. Since last year, it has been said that many altcoins have been brought down, but this time it directly broke through to zero, forcing people to see the facts clearly: the liquidity of many altcoins is almost exhausted. The problem is, infra technical debt is piling up, application rollouts are failing to meet expectations, and developers are toiling away on building, only to find the market isn't buying it. Therefore, I can't see how the altcoin market will rebound. I don't understand how these altcoin projects will seize liquidity from exchanges, or how they will compete with Wall Street institutions in their ability to manipulate prices. If the market doesn't buy into the narrative, if the market is left with only so-called meme gambling, then the altcoin market will be a complete liquidation and reshuffle. Developers will flee, and there will be a structured reshuffle of market participants. Will the market return to nothingness? Oh, it's too difficult! so..... If the crypto industry's "Three Kingdoms" situation continues, with exchanges monopolizing the market, Wall Street profiting, and retail investors and technical analysts being domineering, this will be a disaster for the cyclical nature of crypto trading. In the long run, the market will only leave a few short-term winners and all long-term losers.2025/10/12
The tech Gods blink
The post The tech Gods blink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Everything hit the tape today with the grace of a falling grand piano from a skyscraper. Screens went red, the risk complex convulsed, and traders—half-joking, half-dead-serious—started whispering “everything’s crashing” not as hyperbole but as battlefield triage. The entire complex was selling off in unison as positioning tightened ahead of the only earnings print that actually matters into year-end: NVDA on 11/19. It wasn’t so much panic as it was choreography. A mass de-risking ritual the street performs whenever liquidity thins, uncertainty thickens, and everyone wants to pretend they’re early rather than late. With the shutdown resolution already baked into every model worth its salt, the market finally looked past Washington and straight at the froth on the tape. Valuation fatigue set in, and those high-flying tech names—so effortlessly levitating for months—suddenly felt the gravitational pull of valuation and credit risk reality. Under the surface, the real game wasn’t panic, but rotation: hedge funds quietly sliding out of AI darlings and crowding into healthcare, the sector of choice when the market wants defensive ballast. It wasn’t a regime change, just the street adjusting its weight distribution before the upcoming major macroeconomic data and Nvidia earnings waves arrive. Tech cracked first, and not just because of stretched multiples. For US index traders, Alibaba chose the worst possible moment to announce a major revamp of its flagship AI model, which rivals ChatGPT—a reminder that the supposed moat around US AI is narrowing, not widening. In a market existing in what I can only describe as a fragile equilibrium, every misstep, whether in earnings or macroeconomic factors, and worse, a hint of competitive pressure from China, is punished instantly. And this one dragged Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the entire AI-proxy universe straight down the elevator shaft with it. In chorus, the semis took a direct hit after…2025/11/14
English Dub Of Animated Smash ‘Ne Zha 2’ Gets HBO Max Streaming Date
The post English Dub Of Animated Smash ‘Ne Zha 2’ Gets HBO Max Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Ne Zha 2” partial poster image. A24 The English dub of the animated global blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is coming soon to streaming on HBO Max. Ne Zha 2 opened in China on Feb. 14 and after A24 partnered with Chinese studio CMC Pictures, the English version of the film opened in North American theaters on Aug. 22. After that, the film debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 16. Forbes‘Wicked: For Good’ Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score Drops As Film Opens In TheatersBy Tim Lammers The official logline for Ne Zha 2 reads, “A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.” The English dub of Ne Zha 2 stars the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Griffin Puatu and Aleks Le. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Friday that the English Dub of Ne Zha 2 will debut on HBO Max on Saturday, Dec. 20. ForbesWhen Is ‘South Park’ Returning For Final 2 Episodes Of Season 28?By Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to HBO Max, the platform offers an ad-based tier for $9.99 per month, an ad-free tier for $16.99 per month and an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming for $20.99 per month. ‘Ne Zha 2’ Is The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025 To Date Rated PG-13, Ne Zha 2 was already a massive international blockbuster by the time the English dub opened in North American theaters. According to Box Office Mojo, Ne Zha 2 earned $23 million in theaters domestically and $1.879 billion internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $1.902 billion. However, the box office tracker The…2025/11/22
NYT ‘Pips’ Hints & Answers For Thursday, December 11
The post NYT ‘Pips’ Hints & Answers For Thursday, December 11 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday, the day of Thor, an entire day dedicated to one of the surliest of all Norse and Germanic gods. A thunder god most people now associate with Chris Hemsworth and the MCU. In any case, we have three very tricky Pips puzzles to solve this fine Thor’s Day. Even the Easy Pips was a bit of a head-scratcher today, and the Medium was downright hard! Read on for answers and a full walkthrough of today’s Hard Pips. Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: =…2025/12/11
Explore More About Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained Price
Learn more about Gods Unchained (GODS) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Gods Unchained Price Prediction
Explore GODS forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Gods Unchained may be headed.
How to Buy Gods Unchained
Want to buy Gods Unchained? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
GODS/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade GODS/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Gods Unchained to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ILS Conversions
Why Buy Gods Unchained with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Gods Unchained.
Join millions of users and buy Gods Unchained with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.