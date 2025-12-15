Almost 80% of Bitcoin Holders Miss This Major Earning Trend

As Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high above $126,000, new data shows that most holders still haven't explored Bitcoin Finance (BTCFi). A survey by GoMining of more than 700 respondents across North America and Europe found that 77% of Bitcoin holders have never used a BTCFi platform. 77% of Bitcoin Holders Haven't Tried BTCFi This finding highlights a major disconnect between the growing hype around BTCFi and its real-world adoption. The sector has attracted significant venture capital and media coverage, yet the majority of its target users remain untouched. The GoMining survey reveals that interest in BTCFi's core offerings—yield and liquidity—is high, but trust remains the critical barrier. Bitcoin Finance Survey Results. Source: GoMining Around 73% of respondents said they want to earn yield on their Bitcoin through lending or staking, and 42% expressed interest in accessing liquidity without selling BTC. However, more than 40% of participants said they would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products. This conservative stance reflects broader trust and complexity issues facing the industry. "Although the majority of Bitcoin investors hold it in store for future valuation boost, the asset has more liquidity to power the next generation of DeFi applications. While the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset is growing, the coin can act as much more than a HODL asset. BTCFi will offer new potential use cases — earning, borrowing, and spending," said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining. A Bitcoin Education Problem Perhaps the most revealing figure is that 65% of Bitcoin holders cannot name a single BTCFi project. Despite millions in venture funding and an increasing number of conferences, BTCFi's message has yet to reach its core audience—Bitcoin holders themselves. Industry experts argue this is not a user failure but a communication failure. BTCFi…