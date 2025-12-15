The post Almost 80% of Bitcoin Holders Miss This Major Earning Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high above $126,000, new data shows that most holders still haven’t explored Bitcoin Finance (BTCFi). A survey by GoMining of more than 700 respondents across North America and Europe found that 77% of Bitcoin holders have never used a BTCFi platform. Sponsored 77% of Bitcoin Holders Haven’t Tried BTCFi This finding highlights a major disconnect between the growing hype around BTCFi and its real-world adoption. The sector has attracted significant venture capital and media coverage, yet the majority of its target users remain untouched. The GoMining survey reveals that interest in BTCFi’s core offerings—yield and liquidity—is high, but trust remains the critical barrier. Bitcoin Finance Survey Results. Source: GoMining Around 73% of respondents said they want to earn yield on their Bitcoin through lending or staking, and 42% expressed interest in accessing liquidity without selling BTC. However, more than 40% of participants said they would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products. This conservative stance reflects broader trust and complexity issues facing the industry. Sponsored “Although the majority of Bitcoin investors hold it in store for future valuation boost, the asset has more liquidity to power the next generation of DeFi applications. While the corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset is growing, the coin can act as much more than a HODL asset. BTCFi will offer new potential use cases — earning, borrowing, and spending,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining. A Bitcoin Education Problem Perhaps the most revealing figure is that 65% of Bitcoin holders cannot name a single BTCFi project. Despite millions in venture funding and an increasing number of conferences, BTCFi’s message has yet to reach its core audience—Bitcoin holders themselves. Sponsored Industry experts argue this is not a user failure but a communication failure. BTCFi…

Opinion by: Fakhul Miah, managing director of GoMining Institutional The Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry has never been more attractive to institutional investors. Fintech giants are investing in Bitcoin mining rather than just accumulating the asset, all thanks to the favorable regulatory environment in the US and the profitability margin of BTC. Then, numerous companies are diversifying by allocating computing power to AI, further strengthening their economics and, thus, investment attractiveness. For now, it looks like the future of the foundational layer for the Bitcoin network could mark the new gusher age. Is Bitcoin mining profitable? Bitcoin mining is still profitable. CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm, shared that the average cost to mine 1 BTC for US-listed miners reached $55,950 in Q3 2024. Two other popular models — one from MacroMicro and another dubbed the Glassnode Difficulty Regression Model — give different estimates. On the very same day of Feb. 20, MacroMicro.me data shows that the average cost to produce 1 BTC hovers above $92,000; Glassnode's Difficulty Regression Model estimates the cost to mine a single BTC at approximately $34,400, all while the cryptocurrency's price hit $98,300 on that day. On a global scale, mining costs differ based on the region. For example, the electricity cost to produce 1 BTC in Ireland is roughly $321,000, but it costs just over $1,300 to mine 1 BTC in Iran. Electricity is only part of the equation — hardware, labor and maintenance costs also play a crucial role. Recent data from CoinShares and MacroMicro.me paints a challenging yet nuanced picture for Bitcoin miners in the United States. While some institutional miners remain profitable, the broader landscape reveals increasing operational pressures that could reshape the mining industry. What happens if the challenges aren't addressed? Mining institutions with high profitability rates could start to expand…

