Hedera to Mexican Peso Conversion Table
HBAR to MXN Conversion Table
- 1 HBAR2.44 MXN
- 2 HBAR4.87 MXN
- 3 HBAR7.31 MXN
- 4 HBAR9.74 MXN
- 5 HBAR12.18 MXN
- 6 HBAR14.61 MXN
- 7 HBAR17.05 MXN
- 8 HBAR19.48 MXN
- 9 HBAR21.92 MXN
- 10 HBAR24.35 MXN
- 50 HBAR121.76 MXN
- 100 HBAR243.51 MXN
- 1,000 HBAR2,435.12 MXN
- 5,000 HBAR12,175.61 MXN
- 10,000 HBAR24,351.22 MXN
The table above displays real-time Hedera to Mexican Peso (HBAR to MXN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HBAR to 10,000 HBAR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HBAR amounts using the latest MXN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HBAR to MXN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MXN to HBAR Conversion Table
- 1 MXN0.4106 HBAR
- 2 MXN0.8213 HBAR
- 3 MXN1.231 HBAR
- 4 MXN1.642 HBAR
- 5 MXN2.0532 HBAR
- 6 MXN2.463 HBAR
- 7 MXN2.874 HBAR
- 8 MXN3.285 HBAR
- 9 MXN3.695 HBAR
- 10 MXN4.106 HBAR
- 50 MXN20.53 HBAR
- 100 MXN41.065 HBAR
- 1,000 MXN410.6 HBAR
- 5,000 MXN2,053 HBAR
- 10,000 MXN4,106 HBAR
The table above shows real-time Mexican Peso to Hedera (MXN to HBAR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MXN to 10,000 MXN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hedera you can get at current rates based on commonly used MXN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Hedera (HBAR) is currently trading at Mex$ 2.44 MXN , reflecting a -1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Mex$101.95M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Mex$103.47B MXN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hedera Price page.
775.90B MXN
Circulation Supply
101.95M
24-Hour Trading Volume
103.47B MXN
Market Cap
-1.12%
Price Change (1D)
Mex$ 0.13733
24H High
Mex$ 0.13259
24H Low
The HBAR to MXN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hedera's fluctuations against MXN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hedera price.
HBAR to MXN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HBAR = 2.44 MXN | 1 MXN = 0.4106 HBAR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HBAR to MXN is 2.44 MXN.
Buying 5 HBAR will cost 12.18 MXN and 10 HBAR is valued at 24.35 MXN.
1 MXN can be traded for 0.4106 HBAR.
50 MXN can be converted to 20.53 HBAR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HBAR to MXN has changed by +0.45% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.12%, reaching a high of 2.5085541010539374 MXN and a low of 2.4219703506789596 MXN.
One month ago, the value of 1 HBAR was 3.1018537238765678 MXN, which represents a -21.49% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HBAR has changed by -1.7910415030098197 MXN, resulting in a -42.38% change in its value.
All About Hedera (HBAR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Hedera (HBAR), you can learn more about Hedera directly at MEXC. Learn about HBAR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hedera, trading pairs, and more.
HBAR to MXN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Hedera (HBAR) has fluctuated between 2.4219703506789596 MXN and 2.5085541010539374 MXN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.330271948383097 MXN to a high of 2.7432800909945407 MXN. You can view detailed HBAR to MXN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Mex$ 2.37
|Mex$ 2.73
|Mex$ 3.47
|Mex$ 4.56
|Low
|Mex$ 2.37
|Mex$ 2.19
|Mex$ 2.19
|Mex$ 1.46
|Average
|Mex$ 2.37
|Mex$ 2.37
|Mex$ 2.55
|Mex$ 3.28
|Volatility
|+3.57%
|+17.01%
|+43.94%
|+76.32%
|Change
|+0.35%
|+0.26%
|-23.18%
|-41.78%
Hedera Price Forecast in MXN for 2026 and 2030
Hedera’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HBAR to MXN forecasts for the coming years:
HBAR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Hedera could reach approximately Mex$2.56 MXN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HBAR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HBAR may rise to around Mex$3.11 MXN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hedera Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HBAR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HBAR/USDT
|Trade
HBAR/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HBAR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Hedera is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HBAR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
HBARUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
HBARUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore HBAR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Hedera futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Hedera
HBAR and MXN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Hedera (HBAR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Hedera Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.13331
- 7-Day Change: +0.45%
- 30-Day Trend: -21.49%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HBAR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MXN, the USD price of HBAR remains the primary market benchmark.
[HBAR Price] [HBAR to USD]
Mexican Peso (MXN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MXN/USD): 0.054741398894552186
- 7-Day Change: +0.70%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.70%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MXN means you will pay less to get the same amount of HBAR.
- A weaker MXN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the HBAR to MXN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Hedera (HBAR) and Mexican Peso (MXN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HBAR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HBAR to MXN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MXN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MXN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MXN's strength. When MXN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HBAR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Hedera, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HBAR may rise, impacting its conversion to MXN.
Convert HBAR to MXN Instantly
Use our real-time HBAR to MXN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HBAR to MXN?
Enter the Amount of HBAR
Start by entering how much HBAR you want to convert into MXN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HBAR to MXN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HBAR to MXN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HBAR and MXN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HBAR to MXN exchange rate calculated?
The HBAR to MXN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HBAR (often in USD or USDT), converted to MXN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HBAR to MXN rate change so frequently?
HBAR to MXN rate changes so frequently because both Hedera and Mexican Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HBAR to MXN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HBAR to MXN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HBAR to MXN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HBAR to MXN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HBAR to MXN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HBAR against MXN over time?
You can understand the HBAR against MXN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HBAR to MXN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MXN, impacting the conversion rate even if HBAR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HBAR to MXN exchange rate?
Hedera halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HBAR to MXN rate.
Can I compare the HBAR to MXN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HBAR to MXN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HBAR to MXN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Hedera price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HBAR to MXN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MXN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HBAR to MXN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Hedera and the Mexican Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hedera and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HBAR to MXN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MXN into HBAR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HBAR to MXN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HBAR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HBAR to MXN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HBAR to MXN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MXN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HBAR to MXN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Hedera News and Market Updates
