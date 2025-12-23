The post Aster DEX plans to allocate up to 80% of S3 fees for ASTER buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster DEX will allocate up to 80% of fees from Stage 3 (‘Dawn’ phase) for $ASTER token buybacks. Stage 3 introduces advanced scoring systems for traders, incentivizing activity and holding. Today, Aster DEX, a decentralized exchange running multi-stage reward programs, announced plans to allocate up to 80% of Stage 3 fees toward $ASTER token buybacks. The buyback initiative centers on fees generated during S3, the current “Dawn” phase of Aster’s program that focuses on advanced scoring and trading incentives. Aster DEX has introduced multi-dimensional scoring in Stage 3, allowing traders to earn points through activities like trading volume and holding duration. The exchange has integrated new trading pairs and boosts for assets like HEMI and AT to enhance fee-generating activity during Stage 3. As a growing project, Aster DEX is emphasizing buybacks in response to uncertain market conditions to support token stability. The allocation will depend on overall performance during the current phase. $ASTER serves as the utility token for fee payments and rewards within the Aster DEX ecosystem. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-dex-allocates-80-percent-s3-fees-aster-buyback/

PANews reported on October 12 that according to an official announcement, Aster will adjust the minimum price fluctuation of the perpetual contracts of COAI, HEMI, SOON and BLESS tokens. The adjustment time is 12:00 (UTC) on October 12, 2025. It is reported that existing orders will not be affected by the minimum price fluctuation update. After the minimum price fluctuation is updated, orders placed before the update will be matched according to the original minimum price fluctuation.

The post Dominari Holdings (DOMH) Teams With BTC Project Hemi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A subsidiary of Dominari Holdings (DOMH), the investment firm with ties to President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., is teaming up with Bitcoin programmability project Hemi to progress its digital asset treasury and exchange-traded fund (ETF) plans. Broker-dealer Dominari Securities and Hemi, which is backed by veteran Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik, teamed up to develop a digital asset treasury and ETF platform, according to an emailed announcement on Friday. Dominari Holdings is located in the Trump Tower in New York City and counts Eric and Donald Trump Jr. among its investors. They also sit on its board of advisors. In March, the company took a different twist on the method of adopting bitcoin BTC$112,239.62 as a treasury asset, by committing $2 billion to buy shares in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest spot bitcoin ETF on the market. The joint venture between Dominari and Hemi will allow institutions to invest in BTC-centric markets via the HEMI token. As part of the joint venture American Ventures LLC, of which Dominari is a member, made an undisclosed investment in the Hemispheres Foundation, the principal stewards of the Hemi project. Hemi’s goal is to transform the possibilities for decentralized finance (DeFi) on Bitcoin by unifying it with Ethereum into a single “supernetwork”. It raised $15 million in funding to expand its ecosystem in August. Alongside competitors like Lombard, with liquid staking token LBTC, and BOB, a hybrid chain built atop Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is building infrastructure to make Bitcoin more compatible with DeFi, thus harnessing its $2.4 trillion market cap for the betterment of the wider digital asset industry. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/10/trump-linked-firm-looks-to-bitcoin-programmability-to-build-btc-treasury-etf-platform

