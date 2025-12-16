Hive Intelligence to Syrian Pound Conversion Table
HINT to SYP Conversion Table
- 1 HINT18.38 SYP
- 2 HINT36.76 SYP
- 3 HINT55.14 SYP
- 4 HINT73.52 SYP
- 5 HINT91.90 SYP
- 6 HINT110.28 SYP
- 7 HINT128.66 SYP
- 8 HINT147.04 SYP
- 9 HINT165.42 SYP
- 10 HINT183.80 SYP
- 50 HINT918.98 SYP
- 100 HINT1,837.95 SYP
- 1,000 HINT18,379.55 SYP
- 5,000 HINT91,897.73 SYP
- 10,000 HINT183,795.46 SYP
The table above displays real-time Hive Intelligence to Syrian Pound (HINT to SYP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HINT to 10,000 HINT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HINT amounts using the latest SYP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HINT to SYP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SYP to HINT Conversion Table
- 1 SYP0.05440 HINT
- 2 SYP0.1088 HINT
- 3 SYP0.1632 HINT
- 4 SYP0.2176 HINT
- 5 SYP0.2720 HINT
- 6 SYP0.3264 HINT
- 7 SYP0.3808 HINT
- 8 SYP0.4352 HINT
- 9 SYP0.4896 HINT
- 10 SYP0.5440 HINT
- 50 SYP2.720 HINT
- 100 SYP5.440 HINT
- 1,000 SYP54.40 HINT
- 5,000 SYP272.04 HINT
- 10,000 SYP544.08 HINT
The table above shows real-time Syrian Pound to Hive Intelligence (SYP to HINT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SYP to 10,000 SYP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hive Intelligence you can get at current rates based on commonly used SYP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Hive Intelligence (HINT) is currently trading at £ 18.38 SYP , reflecting a -2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £1.83B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £8.46B SYP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hive Intelligence Price page.
5.09T SYP
Circulation Supply
1.83B
24-Hour Trading Volume
8.46B SYP
Market Cap
-2.80%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.001762
24H High
£ 0.001662
24H Low
The HINT to SYP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hive Intelligence's fluctuations against SYP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hive Intelligence price.
HINT to SYP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HINT = 18.38 SYP | 1 SYP = 0.05440 HINT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HINT to SYP is 18.38 SYP.
Buying 5 HINT will cost 91.90 SYP and 10 HINT is valued at 183.80 SYP.
1 SYP can be traded for 0.05440 HINT.
50 SYP can be converted to 2.720 HINT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HINT to SYP has changed by -14.25% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.80%, reaching a high of 19.485415596215926 SYP and a low of 18.379546379631595 SYP.
One month ago, the value of 1 HINT was 27.337087033964682 SYP, which represents a -32.77% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HINT has changed by -32.81113965605713 SYP, resulting in a -64.10% change in its value.
All About Hive Intelligence (HINT)
Now that you have calculated the price of Hive Intelligence (HINT), you can learn more about Hive Intelligence directly at MEXC. Learn about HINT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hive Intelligence, trading pairs, and more.
HINT to SYP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Hive Intelligence (HINT) has fluctuated between 18.379546379631595 SYP and 19.485415596215926 SYP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 18.379546379631595 SYP to a high of 25.523461518766382 SYP. You can view detailed HINT to SYP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Low
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Average
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|£ 0
|Volatility
|+5.57%
|+33.33%
|+34.43%
|+65.79%
|Change
|-5.46%
|-14.24%
|-32.76%
|-64.03%
Hive Intelligence Price Forecast in SYP for 2026 and 2030
Hive Intelligence’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HINT to SYP forecasts for the coming years:
HINT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Hive Intelligence could reach approximately £19.30 SYP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HINT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HINT may rise to around £23.46 SYP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hive Intelligence Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HINT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HINT/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HINT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Hive Intelligence is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HINT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore HINT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Hive Intelligence futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Hive Intelligence
Looking to add Hive Intelligence to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Hive Intelligence › or Get started now ›
HINT and SYP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Hive Intelligence (HINT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Hive Intelligence Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001662
- 7-Day Change: -14.25%
- 30-Day Trend: -32.77%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HINT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SYP, the USD price of HINT remains the primary market benchmark.
[HINT Price] [HINT to USD]
Syrian Pound (SYP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SYP/USD): 0.00009042841462652724
- 7-Day Change: -0.01%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SYP means you will pay less to get the same amount of HINT.
- A weaker SYP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HINT securely with SYP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HINT to SYP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Hive Intelligence (HINT) and Syrian Pound (SYP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HINT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HINT to SYP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SYP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SYP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SYP's strength. When SYP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HINT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Hive Intelligence, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HINT may rise, impacting its conversion to SYP.
Convert HINT to SYP Instantly
Use our real-time HINT to SYP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HINT to SYP?
Enter the Amount of HINT
Start by entering how much HINT you want to convert into SYP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HINT to SYP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HINT to SYP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HINT and SYP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HINT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HINT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HINT to SYP exchange rate calculated?
The HINT to SYP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HINT (often in USD or USDT), converted to SYP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HINT to SYP rate change so frequently?
HINT to SYP rate changes so frequently because both Hive Intelligence and Syrian Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HINT to SYP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HINT to SYP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HINT to SYP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HINT to SYP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HINT to SYP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HINT against SYP over time?
You can understand the HINT against SYP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HINT to SYP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SYP, impacting the conversion rate even if HINT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HINT to SYP exchange rate?
Hive Intelligence halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HINT to SYP rate.
Can I compare the HINT to SYP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HINT to SYP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HINT to SYP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Hive Intelligence price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HINT to SYP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SYP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HINT to SYP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Hive Intelligence and the Syrian Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hive Intelligence and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HINT to SYP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SYP into HINT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HINT to SYP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HINT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HINT to SYP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HINT to SYP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SYP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HINT to SYP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Hive Intelligence News and Market Updates
Bitcoin Price Analysis: What Happens to BTC if $90K Support Is Decisively Lost?
Bitcoin continues to grind lower as bullish momentum fades. After failing to break the key $95K resistance level last week, sellers are slowly regaining control2025/12/15
Strategy Adds 10,645 Bitcoin as Saylor’s Monday Morning Buy Ritual Continues
The post Strategy Adds 10,645 Bitcoin as Saylor’s Monday Morning Buy Ritual Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest corporate holder2025/12/15
Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint
The post Ripple Labs in South Africa? Top Exec Shares Crucial Hint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs executive Reece Merrick has hinted at the potential2025/12/16
Explore More About Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence Price
Learn more about Hive Intelligence (HINT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Hive Intelligence Price Prediction
Explore HINT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Hive Intelligence may be headed.
How to Buy Hive Intelligence
Want to buy Hive Intelligence? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
HINT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade HINT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
HINT USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on HINT with leverage. Explore HINT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Hive Intelligence to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to SYP Conversions
Why Buy Hive Intelligence with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Hive Intelligence.
Join millions of users and buy Hive Intelligence with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.