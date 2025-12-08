US Judge Probes Do Kwon’s Potential South Korea Sentence After Terra Fraud Guilty Plea

The post US Judge Probes Do Kwon’s Potential South Korea Sentence After Terra Fraud Guilty Plea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, faces up to 40 years in prison in South Korea following his guilty plea in the US for wire fraud and conspiracy. A US judge is questioning how South Korean authorities might handle his sentence, potentially impacting extradition and total prison time. US Sentencing Scheduled: Do Kwon pleads guilty to two felony counts, with sentencing set for Thursday in New York federal court. South Korean Charges: Kwon could face 40 years for financial crimes tied to the Terra collapse, after extradition from the US. International Concerns: Judge examines if Montenegrin custody time credits toward US sentence and potential early release risks in South Korea, with losses exceeding those of major crypto fraud cases. Do Kwon South Korea sentence looms large after US guilty plea in Terraform Labs fraud case. Explore judicial concerns, extradition details, and investor impacts in this in-depth analysis. Stay informed on crypto regulation developments. (148 characters) What is Do Kwon’s Potential Sentence in South Korea? Do Kwon South Korea sentence could reach up to 40 years in prison for charges related to the 2022 Terra ecosystem collapse, according to South Korean prosecutors. This follows his guilty plea in the United States to two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud, where he is set to be sentenced on Thursday. The US judge is probing the interplay between US and South Korean penalties to ensure fair application amid extradition plans. Source: Courtlistener Will Do Kwon Serve Time Across Multiple Countries? The Terraform Labs co-founder, Do Kwon, is at the center of a complex international legal battle. After pleading guilty in August to US charges stemming from the TerraUSD stablecoin failure, which wiped out billions in investor value, Kwon awaits sentencing in the Southern District of New York. US…