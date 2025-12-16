Hamster Kombat to Philippine Peso Conversion Table
HMSTR to PHP Conversion Table
- 1 HMSTR0.01 PHP
- 2 HMSTR0.02 PHP
- 3 HMSTR0.04 PHP
- 4 HMSTR0.05 PHP
- 5 HMSTR0.06 PHP
- 6 HMSTR0.07 PHP
- 7 HMSTR0.08 PHP
- 8 HMSTR0.09 PHP
- 9 HMSTR0.11 PHP
- 10 HMSTR0.12 PHP
- 50 HMSTR0.59 PHP
- 100 HMSTR1.17 PHP
- 1,000 HMSTR11.75 PHP
- 5,000 HMSTR58.73 PHP
- 10,000 HMSTR117.45 PHP
The table above displays real-time Hamster Kombat to Philippine Peso (HMSTR to PHP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HMSTR to 10,000 HMSTR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HMSTR amounts using the latest PHP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HMSTR to PHP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
PHP to HMSTR Conversion Table
- 1 PHP85.14 HMSTR
- 2 PHP170.2 HMSTR
- 3 PHP255.4 HMSTR
- 4 PHP340.5 HMSTR
- 5 PHP425.7 HMSTR
- 6 PHP510.8 HMSTR
- 7 PHP595.9 HMSTR
- 8 PHP681.1 HMSTR
- 9 PHP766.2 HMSTR
- 10 PHP851.4 HMSTR
- 50 PHP4,257 HMSTR
- 100 PHP8,514 HMSTR
- 1,000 PHP85,140 HMSTR
- 5,000 PHP425,702 HMSTR
- 10,000 PHP851,404 HMSTR
The table above shows real-time Philippine Peso to Hamster Kombat (PHP to HMSTR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PHP to 10,000 PHP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hamster Kombat you can get at current rates based on commonly used PHP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is currently trading at ₱ 0.01 PHP , reflecting a 1.41% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₱34.20M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₱756.10M PHP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hamster Kombat Price page.
3.77T PHP
Circulation Supply
34.20M
24-Hour Trading Volume
756.10M PHP
Market Cap
1.41%
Price Change (1D)
₱ 0.0002099
24H High
₱ 0.0001946
24H Low
The HMSTR to PHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hamster Kombat's fluctuations against PHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hamster Kombat price.
HMSTR to PHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HMSTR = 0.01 PHP | 1 PHP = 85.14 HMSTR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HMSTR to PHP is 0.01 PHP.
Buying 5 HMSTR will cost 0.06 PHP and 10 HMSTR is valued at 0.12 PHP.
1 PHP can be traded for 85.14 HMSTR.
50 PHP can be converted to 4,257 HMSTR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HMSTR to PHP has changed by -9.81% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.41%, reaching a high of 0.012289822593159317 PHP and a low of 0.011393994648064806 PHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 HMSTR was 0.016616730118811884 PHP, which represents a -29.32% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HMSTR has changed by -0.03106707893249325 PHP, resulting in a -72.57% change in its value.
All About Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), you can learn more about Hamster Kombat directly at MEXC. Learn about HMSTR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hamster Kombat, trading pairs, and more.
HMSTR to PHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) has fluctuated between 0.011393994648064806 PHP and 0.012289822593159317 PHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.011393994648064806 PHP to a high of 0.013736028491449146 PHP. You can view detailed HMSTR to PHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Low
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Average
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Volatility
|+7.46%
|+17.99%
|+46.66%
|+80.14%
|Change
|-2.09%
|-9.66%
|-30.36%
|-72.46%
Hamster Kombat Price Forecast in PHP for 2026 and 2030
Hamster Kombat’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HMSTR to PHP forecasts for the coming years:
HMSTR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Hamster Kombat could reach approximately ₱0.01 PHP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HMSTR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HMSTR may rise to around ₱0.01 PHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hamster Kombat Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HMSTR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HMSTR/USDT
|Trade
HMSTR/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HMSTR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Hamster Kombat is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HMSTR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
HMSTRUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore HMSTR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Hamster Kombat futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Hamster Kombat
Looking to add Hamster Kombat to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Hamster Kombat › or Get started now ›
HMSTR and PHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Hamster Kombat Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0002006
- 7-Day Change: -9.81%
- 30-Day Trend: -29.32%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HMSTR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PHP, the USD price of HMSTR remains the primary market benchmark.
[HMSTR Price] [HMSTR to USD]
Philippine Peso (PHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PHP/USD): 0.017080880582934926
- 7-Day Change: +0.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.78%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of HMSTR.
- A weaker PHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HMSTR securely with PHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HMSTR to PHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Philippine Peso (PHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HMSTR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HMSTR to PHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PHP's strength. When PHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HMSTR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Hamster Kombat, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HMSTR may rise, impacting its conversion to PHP.
Convert HMSTR to PHP Instantly
Use our real-time HMSTR to PHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HMSTR to PHP?
Enter the Amount of HMSTR
Start by entering how much HMSTR you want to convert into PHP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HMSTR to PHP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HMSTR to PHP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HMSTR and PHP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HMSTR to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HMSTR with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HMSTR to PHP exchange rate calculated?
The HMSTR to PHP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HMSTR (often in USD or USDT), converted to PHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HMSTR to PHP rate change so frequently?
HMSTR to PHP rate changes so frequently because both Hamster Kombat and Philippine Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HMSTR to PHP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HMSTR to PHP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HMSTR to PHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HMSTR to PHP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HMSTR to PHP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HMSTR against PHP over time?
You can understand the HMSTR against PHP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HMSTR to PHP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PHP, impacting the conversion rate even if HMSTR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HMSTR to PHP exchange rate?
Hamster Kombat halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HMSTR to PHP rate.
Can I compare the HMSTR to PHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HMSTR to PHP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HMSTR to PHP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Hamster Kombat price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HMSTR to PHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PHP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HMSTR to PHP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Hamster Kombat and the Philippine Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hamster Kombat and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HMSTR to PHP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PHP into HMSTR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HMSTR to PHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HMSTR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HMSTR to PHP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HMSTR to PHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PHP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HMSTR to PHP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy Hamster Kombat with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Hamster Kombat.
Join millions of users and buy Hamster Kombat with MEXC today.
