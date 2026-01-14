The Swiss Franc, often denoted as CHF (Confoederatio Helvetica Franc), is the official legal tender of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It is also widely used in the Italian exclave of Campione d'Italia. As a national currency, the Swiss Franc plays a crucial role in defining the economic health of these regions.

The Swiss Franc is unique among the major currencies because Switzerland has long been recognized for its neutrality and stability. These factors have contributed significantly to the Swiss Franc's reputation as a "safe-haven" currency. During times of global economic uncertainty or turmoil, investors often flock to the Swiss Franc, considering it a reliable and steady store of value. Consequently, the currency often appreciates during these periods.

In everyday economic life, the Swiss Franc is used for all types of transactions, from purchasing goods and services to conducting business deals. It is subdivided into 100 smaller units known as "Rappen" in German, "centime" in French, "centesimo" in Italian, and "rap" in Romansh. Coins and banknotes are issued in various denominations to facilitate these transactions.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is responsible for the issuance and control of the Swiss Franc. The SNB's primary goal is to ensure price stability, and it employs various monetary policy tools to achieve this. Notably, unlike many other central banks, the SNB does not have a specific inflation target.

The Swiss Franc is also widely traded in the global foreign exchange markets. Its exchange rate against other currencies can be influenced by a variety of factors, including interest rates, geopolitical events, and the overall health of the Swiss economy. The currency's stability and reputation as a safe haven often make it a popular choice for forex traders.

In summary, the Swiss Franc is a highly respected and steady currency, known for its role as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty. Its use extends beyond Swiss borders, demonstrating its influence and importance in the global economic landscape.