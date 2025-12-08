New Zealand Dollar declines below 0.5800 ahead of US employment data, Fed rate decision

The US Fed is widely expected to lower its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at its December meeting on Wednesday. This would mark the Fed's third consecutive rate reduction this year, following the September and October cuts, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.50%-3.75%. Luke Tilley, chief economist for Wilmington Trust, anticipates the US central bank will cut rates on Wednesday and believes Fed Chair Jerome Powell will frame a rate cut the same way he did at the last press conference. A hawkish tone from the Fed officials could lift the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair in the near term. China's trade surplus hit a 5-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed on Monday. China's Trade Surplus came in at 111.68B, compared to 90.07B in October, widening more than the 100.2B expected. A substantial China Trade Surplus can be viewed as a sign of national economic strength and provide some support to the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. Later in the day, the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and JOLTS Job Openings reports for September and October will be in the spotlight. Any surprise upside for the ADP Employment Change four-week average and JOLTS Job Openings data could help limit the USD's losses.