HashKey Platform to Iranian Rial Conversion Table
HSK to IRR Conversion Table
- 1 HSK9,868.27 IRR
- 2 HSK19,736.54 IRR
- 3 HSK29,604.81 IRR
- 4 HSK39,473.09 IRR
- 5 HSK49,341.36 IRR
- 6 HSK59,209.63 IRR
- 7 HSK69,077.90 IRR
- 8 HSK78,946.17 IRR
- 9 HSK88,814.44 IRR
- 10 HSK98,682.72 IRR
- 50 HSK493,413.58 IRR
- 100 HSK986,827.15 IRR
- 1,000 HSK9,868,271.53 IRR
- 5,000 HSK49,341,357.63 IRR
- 10,000 HSK98,682,715.25 IRR
The table above displays real-time HashKey Platform to Iranian Rial (HSK to IRR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HSK to 10,000 HSK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HSK amounts using the latest IRR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HSK to IRR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
IRR to HSK Conversion Table
- 1 IRR0.0001013 HSK
- 2 IRR0.0002026 HSK
- 3 IRR0.0003040 HSK
- 4 IRR0.0004053 HSK
- 5 IRR0.0005066 HSK
- 6 IRR0.0006080 HSK
- 7 IRR0.0007093 HSK
- 8 IRR0.0008106 HSK
- 9 IRR0.0009120 HSK
- 10 IRR0.001013 HSK
- 50 IRR0.005066 HSK
- 100 IRR0.01013 HSK
- 1,000 IRR0.1013 HSK
- 5,000 IRR0.5066 HSK
- 10,000 IRR1.0133 HSK
The table above shows real-time Iranian Rial to HashKey Platform (IRR to HSK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IRR to 10,000 IRR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much HashKey Platform you can get at current rates based on commonly used IRR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
HashKey Platform (HSK) is currently trading at ﷼ 9,868.27 IRR , reflecting a -2.82% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated HashKey Platform Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2.82%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The HSK to IRR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track HashKey Platform's fluctuations against IRR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current HashKey Platform price.
HSK to IRR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HSK = 9,868.27 IRR | 1 IRR = 0.0001013 HSK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HSK to IRR is 9,868.27 IRR.
Buying 5 HSK will cost 49,341.36 IRR and 10 HSK is valued at 98,682.72 IRR.
1 IRR can be traded for 0.0001013 HSK.
50 IRR can be converted to 0.005066 HSK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HSK to IRR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.82%, reaching a high of -- IRR and a low of -- IRR.
One month ago, the value of 1 HSK was -- IRR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HSK has changed by -- IRR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About HashKey Platform (HSK)
Now that you have calculated the price of HashKey Platform (HSK), you can learn more about HashKey Platform directly at MEXC. Learn about HSK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy HashKey Platform, trading pairs, and more.
HSK to IRR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, HashKey Platform (HSK) has fluctuated between -- IRR and -- IRR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 9,762.88631026248 IRR to a high of 12,249.97738239325 IRR. You can view detailed HSK to IRR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 10116.98
|﷼ 12224.68
|﷼ 16861.63
|﷼ 19812.42
|Low
|﷼ 9695.43
|﷼ 9695.43
|﷼ 9695.43
|﷼ 9695.43
|Average
|﷼ 9695.43
|﷼ 10538.52
|﷼ 11803.14
|﷼ 13067.76
|Volatility
|+4.83%
|+20.59%
|+65.84%
|+60.39%
|Change
|-0.67%
|-18.25%
|-10.19%
|-40.79%
HashKey Platform Price Forecast in IRR for 2026 and 2030
HashKey Platform’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HSK to IRR forecasts for the coming years:
HSK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, HashKey Platform could reach approximately ﷼10,361.69 IRR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HSK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HSK may rise to around ﷼12,594.69 IRR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our HashKey Platform Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HSK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HSK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HSK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where HashKey Platform is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HSK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore HSK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of HashKey Platform futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy HashKey Platform
Looking to add HashKey Platform to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy HashKey Platform › or Get started now ›
HSK and IRR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
HashKey Platform (HSK) vs USD: Market Comparison
HashKey Platform Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2341
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HSK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IRR, the USD price of HSK remains the primary market benchmark.
[HSK Price] [HSK to USD]
Iranian Rial (IRR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IRR/USD): 0.000023738872397361957
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IRR means you will pay less to get the same amount of HSK.
- A weaker IRR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HSK securely with IRR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HSK to IRR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between HashKey Platform (HSK) and Iranian Rial (IRR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HSK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HSK to IRR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IRR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IRR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IRR's strength. When IRR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HSK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like HashKey Platform, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HSK may rise, impacting its conversion to IRR.
Convert HSK to IRR Instantly
Use our real-time HSK to IRR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HSK to IRR?
Enter the Amount of HSK
Start by entering how much HSK you want to convert into IRR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HSK to IRR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HSK to IRR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HSK and IRR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HSK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HSK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HSK to IRR exchange rate calculated?
The HSK to IRR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HSK (often in USD or USDT), converted to IRR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HSK to IRR rate change so frequently?
HSK to IRR rate changes so frequently because both HashKey Platform and Iranian Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HSK to IRR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HSK to IRR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HSK to IRR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HSK to IRR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HSK to IRR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HSK against IRR over time?
You can understand the HSK against IRR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HSK to IRR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IRR, impacting the conversion rate even if HSK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HSK to IRR exchange rate?
HashKey Platform halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HSK to IRR rate.
Can I compare the HSK to IRR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HSK to IRR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HSK to IRR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the HashKey Platform price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HSK to IRR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IRR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HSK to IRR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences HashKey Platform and the Iranian Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both HashKey Platform and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HSK to IRR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IRR into HSK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HSK to IRR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HSK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HSK to IRR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HSK to IRR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IRR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HSK to IRR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
HashKey Platform News and Market Updates
Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers
PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must2025/08/01
HashKey Passes HKEX Listing, Plans Digital Asset Expansion
The post HashKey Passes HKEX Listing, Plans Digital Asset Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: HashKey gains HKEX listing approval with notable joint sponsors. Supporting 80 tokens with HK$19.9 billion assets by 2025. The market reacted positively, increasing HashKey’s token by 13%. HashKey Holdings Limited has passed its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing, planning to create a licensed digital asset ecosystem with support from JPMorgan Chase and other sponsors. This initiative aims to bolster regulated crypto offerings, potentially impacting broader digital markets and increasing platform assets beyond HK$19.9 billion by 2025. HashKey’s Strategic Moves: Listing and Market Influence HashKey Holdings Limited has successfully navigated the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing procedures, with JPMorgan Chase, Guotai Haitong Securities, and Guotai Junan International as joint sponsors. The company aims to establish a comprehensive digital asset platform. Stakeholders include Gaorong Capital, Fidelity, and Meitu. Lu Weiding is among the major shareholders of the initiative. This listing marks a significant shift for HashKey, positioning it as a key player in offering on-chain services, transaction facilitation, and asset management. By 2025, it plans to support 80 tokens with over HK$19.9 billion in platform assets. As Lu Weiding, Major Shareholder, HashKey Holdings Limited, said, “Our goal is to establish a fully licensed digital asset ecosystem that will simplify transactions and enhance on-chain services.” The announcement triggered positive market reactions, evidenced by a 13% increase in the value of HashKey’s native token (HSK). This response reflects investor confidence in the company’s future direction in the digital asset arena. Investor Optimism: HashKey’s Token Rise and Broader Market Trends Did you know? HashKey’s 13% token rise mirrors the prior surge Circle experienced after its Hong Kong IPO, highlighting investor optimism toward regulated digital asset expansions in the region. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $87,470.50 with a market cap of $1.75 trillion and a market dominance of 58.75%, according to CoinMarketCap.…2025/12/01
HashKey Chain's on-chain project, ATT Global, has launched a new staking incentive program to deeply activate the new on-chain ecosystem.
PANews reported on December 24th that HashKey Chain has announced a partnership with ATT Global, providing underlying technical support for its new staking incentive2025/12/24
Explore More About HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform Price
Learn more about HashKey Platform (HSK) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
HashKey Platform Price Prediction
Explore HSK forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where HashKey Platform may be headed.
How to Buy HashKey Platform
Want to buy HashKey Platform? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
HSK/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade HSK/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
HSK USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on HSK with leverage. Explore HSK USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More HashKey Platform to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to IRR Conversions
Why Buy HashKey Platform with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy HashKey Platform.
Join millions of users and buy HashKey Platform with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.