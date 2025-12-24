The post ‘The Family Man 3’ Ranks Among Prime Video’s Global Most-Watched Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A poster of the third season of the new Hindi spy series ‘The Family Man’. Amazon MGM Studios The latest Hindi season of the popular spy drama series The Family Man has made it to the list of most-watched original shows on Prime Video worldwide for four consecutive days. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the show premiered online on November 21. It is the only Indian film or show to rank on a global list for the viewership on the platform. The Family Man 3 is India’s most watched show this week The much-awaited latest season of Raj and DK’s spy series landed online on November 21 and became the most-watched show across all languages and all online platforms in India in just three days. Globally, it was the seventh most-watched original web series on Prime Video for past two days according to Flixpatrol. It made its debut on November 22 at the eighth slot, and maintained the spot till November 23, before climbing one spot on the list. The Family Man was also the most-watched content (films and shows) in India on the platform for the week ending November 23. Delhi Crime season 3 MUMBAI, INDIA: Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi and Sayani Gupta attend the trailer launch of Netflix’s web series “Delhi Crime Season 3”. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images) Getty Images In India, the third season of Netflix show Delhi Crime is the second most-watched show across all online platforms, with four million views in the country alone. On Netflix, it is the sixth most watched non-English show for the week worldwide and the most watched show (across all languages) in ten countries on the platform including India, UAE and Pakistan. Headlined by Shefali Shah, the show was the second most-watched show in India last week as…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.