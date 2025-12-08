MegaETH to launch Frontier mainnet beta next week

The post MegaETH to launch Frontier mainnet beta next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MegaETH is moving into a new phase of development with a planned launch of its Frontier mainnet beta to builders. Summary MegaETH will open Frontier mainnet beta to developers next week. The month-long beta focuses on stability testing, early app deployment, and real-time performance trials. Recent bridge issues were resolved through full refunds as the network prepares for a full mainnet launch in early 2026. MegaETH is preparing to open its mainnet beta, known as Frontier, to developers next week. A Dec. 8 update on X confirmed that infrastructure teams have already started deploying to the network. The team said it will now move into a staged rollout that supports builders first, followed by wider application testing and phased user onboarding in the weeks ahead. Frontier enters its month-long beta Frontier is the final step before MegaETH’s full public mainnet and is structured as a one-month beta beginning in early December. The phase is tailored for developers, early adopters, and teams that want to test real-time execution features such as sub-millisecond latency, in-memory processing, and just-in-time compilation for smart contracts. We open Frontier to app builders next week. Infrastructure teams have already deployed on mainnet, with many more arriving in the coming days. We will then spend the weeks that follow supporting applications on deploying and testing ahead of user onboarding. OMEGA pic.twitter.com/C5ZxY5rKRH — MegaETH (@megaeth) December 8, 2025 MegaETH has described this period as a stability-first stage with no incentives, where brief downtime is expected as performance limits are pushed. The project wants builders to run their applications in conditions close to a live environment. It is also the point where the team gathers feedback from curated partners and infrastructure providers already moving onto the network. If the testing window proceeds on schedule, the full mainnet launch could open…