The post San Jose Woman Loses Nearly $1 Million in Cryptocurrency Piggyback Scam; ChatGPT Warns of Pattern and Guides Report to Authorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News, citing Decrypt, reported that a San Jose, California resident was defrauded in a cryptocurrency ‘piggyback’ scam and lost nearly $1 million after consulting ChatGPT. The losses included retirement savings and a home equity loan, highlighting the growing crypto fraud risk for individual investors. Victim Margaret Loke connected with a man named ‘Ed’ on Facebook in May, who portrayed himself as a wealthy businessman and gradually built emotional trust. Through this romance scam, she was steered toward crypto investments, transferring more than $490,000 from retirement funds and a further $300,000 via a home‑equity loan. When the account froze and ‘Ed’ demanded an additional $1 million to unlock the funds, Loke consulted ChatGPT, which flagged the arrangement as a known scam pattern and advised reporting authorities. Investigators traced the transfers to a bank account in Malaysia, where the funds were withdrawn by the scammer. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/san-jose-woman-loses-nearly-1-million-in-cryptocurrency-piggyback-scam-chatgpt-warns-of-pattern-and-guides-report-to-authorities

The post MegaETH to launch Frontier mainnet beta next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MegaETH is moving into a new phase of development with a planned launch of its Frontier mainnet beta to builders. Summary MegaETH will open Frontier mainnet beta to developers next week. The month-long beta focuses on stability testing, early app deployment, and real-time performance trials. Recent bridge issues were resolved through full refunds as the network prepares for a full mainnet launch in early 2026. MegaETH is preparing to open its mainnet beta, known as Frontier, to developers next week. A Dec. 8 update on X confirmed that infrastructure teams have already started deploying to the network. The team said it will now move into a staged rollout that supports builders first, followed by wider application testing and phased user onboarding in the weeks ahead. Frontier enters its month-long beta Frontier is the final step before MegaETH’s full public mainnet and is structured as a one-month beta beginning in early December. The phase is tailored for developers, early adopters, and teams that want to test real-time execution features such as sub-millisecond latency, in-memory processing, and just-in-time compilation for smart contracts. We open Frontier to app builders next week. Infrastructure teams have already deployed on mainnet, with many more arriving in the coming days. We will then spend the weeks that follow supporting applications on deploying and testing ahead of user onboarding. OMEGA pic.twitter.com/C5ZxY5rKRH — MegaETH (@megaeth) December 8, 2025 MegaETH has described this period as a stability-first stage with no incentives, where brief downtime is expected as performance limits are pushed. The project wants builders to run their applications in conditions close to a live environment. It is also the point where the team gathers feedback from curated partners and infrastructure providers already moving onto the network. If the testing window proceeds on schedule, the full mainnet launch could open…

The post Masked Man Returns With 2 More Sneak Attacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 08: Mystery masked man in action against Rey Mysterio during Monday Night RAW at T-Mobile Center on December 8, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images HIGHLIGHTS Gunther opened Raw by declaring he will make John Cena tap out at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 The masked man returned to attack Rey Mysterio, costing him his match against Finn Bálor AJ Styles and Dragon Lee retained the WWE World Tag Team Championship over the War Raiders. Gunther trash talk and the return of the masked man from Survivor Series. Those were the two biggest takeaways from tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Gunther established his objective ahead of his upcoming match with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C. The Ring General will attempt to send the GOAT out on a loss. To open the show on Monday night in Kansas City, Gunther made his intentions clear. He’s not simply looking to defeat Cena. Gunther plans to make Cena tap out. Gunther has established yet another finishing maneuver—a take on the STF—and the story is building toward the former World Heavyweight champion using it to make Cena submit. Would WWE really allow Cena’s career to end with a submission loss? That’s exactly what WWE hopes to get us to wonder about. Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened on Raw. WWE Raw Results – December 8, 2025 WWE World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) def. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) Singles Match: Finn Bálor vs. Rey Mysterio (It didn’t happen. Mysterio attacked by Logan Paul and Mystery Man before the match). Singles Match: Roxanne Perez def. Lyra Valkyria Singles Match: IYO SKY def.…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.