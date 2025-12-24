MEET48 to Indian Rupee Conversion Table
IDOL to INR Conversion Table
- 1 IDOL2.28 INR
- 2 IDOL4.55 INR
- 3 IDOL6.83 INR
- 4 IDOL9.10 INR
- 5 IDOL11.38 INR
- 6 IDOL13.65 INR
- 7 IDOL15.93 INR
- 8 IDOL18.20 INR
- 9 IDOL20.48 INR
- 10 IDOL22.75 INR
- 50 IDOL113.76 INR
- 100 IDOL227.53 INR
- 1,000 IDOL2,275.27 INR
- 5,000 IDOL11,376.35 INR
- 10,000 IDOL22,752.69 INR
The table above displays real-time MEET48 to Indian Rupee (IDOL to INR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 IDOL to 10,000 IDOL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked IDOL amounts using the latest INR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom IDOL to INR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
INR to IDOL Conversion Table
- 1 INR0.4395 IDOL
- 2 INR0.8790 IDOL
- 3 INR1.318 IDOL
- 4 INR1.758 IDOL
- 5 INR2.197 IDOL
- 6 INR2.637 IDOL
- 7 INR3.0765 IDOL
- 8 INR3.516 IDOL
- 9 INR3.955 IDOL
- 10 INR4.395 IDOL
- 50 INR21.97 IDOL
- 100 INR43.95 IDOL
- 1,000 INR439.5 IDOL
- 5,000 INR2,197 IDOL
- 10,000 INR4,395 IDOL
The table above shows real-time Indian Rupee to MEET48 (INR to IDOL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 INR to 10,000 INR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much MEET48 you can get at current rates based on commonly used INR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
MEET48 (IDOL) is currently trading at ₹ 2.28 INR , reflecting a -2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₹-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₹-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MEET48 Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2.42%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The IDOL to INR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MEET48's fluctuations against INR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MEET48 price.
IDOL to INR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 IDOL = 2.28 INR | 1 INR = 0.4395 IDOL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 IDOL to INR is 2.28 INR.
Buying 5 IDOL will cost 11.38 INR and 10 IDOL is valued at 22.75 INR.
1 INR can be traded for 0.4395 IDOL.
50 INR can be converted to 21.97 IDOL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 IDOL to INR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.42%, reaching a high of -- INR and a low of -- INR.
One month ago, the value of 1 IDOL was -- INR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, IDOL has changed by -- INR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About MEET48 (IDOL)
Now that you have calculated the price of MEET48 (IDOL), you can learn more about MEET48 directly at MEXC. Learn about IDOL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy MEET48, trading pairs, and more.
IDOL to INR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, MEET48 (IDOL) has fluctuated between -- INR and -- INR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.146870105759225 INR to a high of 2.606593022592652 INR. You can view detailed IDOL to INR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 2.69
|₹ 3.59
|Low
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 1.79
|Average
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 1.79
|₹ 2.69
|₹ 2.69
|Volatility
|+4.46%
|+18.07%
|+37.69%
|+55.56%
|Change
|-2.49%
|-10.51%
|-18.08%
|-24.85%
MEET48 Price Forecast in INR for 2026 and 2030
MEET48’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential IDOL to INR forecasts for the coming years:
IDOL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, MEET48 could reach approximately ₹2.39 INR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
IDOL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, IDOL may rise to around ₹2.90 INR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MEET48 Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
IDOL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
IDOL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of IDOL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where MEET48 is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell IDOL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
IDOLUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore IDOL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of MEET48 futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy MEET48
Looking to add MEET48 to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy MEET48 › or Get started now ›
IDOL and INR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
MEET48 (IDOL) vs USD: Market Comparison
MEET48 Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.02534
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including IDOL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to INR, the USD price of IDOL remains the primary market benchmark.
[IDOL Price] [IDOL to USD]
Indian Rupee (INR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (INR/USD): 0.011143756125583446
- 7-Day Change: -0.66%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.66%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger INR means you will pay less to get the same amount of IDOL.
- A weaker INR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy IDOL securely with INR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the IDOL to INR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between MEET48 (IDOL) and Indian Rupee (INR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in IDOL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the IDOL to INR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and INR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. INR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence INR's strength. When INR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like IDOL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like MEET48, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for IDOL may rise, impacting its conversion to INR.
Convert IDOL to INR Instantly
Use our real-time IDOL to INR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert IDOL to INR?
Enter the Amount of IDOL
Start by entering how much IDOL you want to convert into INR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live IDOL to INR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date IDOL to INR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about IDOL and INR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add IDOL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy IDOL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the IDOL to INR exchange rate calculated?
The IDOL to INR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of IDOL (often in USD or USDT), converted to INR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the IDOL to INR rate change so frequently?
IDOL to INR rate changes so frequently because both MEET48 and Indian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed IDOL to INR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the IDOL to INR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the IDOL to INR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert IDOL to INR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my IDOL to INR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of IDOL against INR over time?
You can understand the IDOL against INR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the IDOL to INR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken INR, impacting the conversion rate even if IDOL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the IDOL to INR exchange rate?
MEET48 halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the IDOL to INR rate.
Can I compare the IDOL to INR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the IDOL to INR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the IDOL to INR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the MEET48 price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the IDOL to INR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but INR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target IDOL to INR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences MEET48 and the Indian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both MEET48 and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting IDOL to INR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your INR into IDOL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is IDOL to INR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor IDOL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, IDOL to INR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the IDOL to INR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen INR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive IDOL to INR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
MEET48 News and Market Updates
Sony Takes the Baton in Asia’s Entertainment–Web3 Convergence
The post Sony Takes the Baton in Asia’s Entertainment–Web3 Convergence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Soneium, a Layer-2 blockchain platform by Sony Block Solutions Labs, announced a partnership with IRC APP, the official app for one of Japan’s largest idol and fashion festivals, Idol Runway Collection (IRC). The collaboration will bring the IRC onto Soneium’s AI-powered IPFi infrastructure to transform global fan engagement through measurable, rewarding on-chain contributions. Asia’s entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in fan participation, a trend that is now taking hold in Western markets. Sponsored Sponsored Sony’s Blockchain Infrastructure for Entertainment The IRC, Japan’s largest idol and fashion hybrid festival, is hosted by YOAKE entertainment and has expanded its scale through a collaboration with Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC). IRC has already established itself as a success, attracting approximately 11,800 attendees and 107 idol groups to its 2025 event. The core goal of the partnership is redefining fan engagement by valuing and rewarding measurable on-chain contributions across the J-Pop fandom. This collaboration will unlock the creative community’s economic potential, starting with the world’s second-largest music market. The core of fan engagement is within the IRC mobile app. This AI-powered app evaluates positive, consistent, supportive posts made by fans on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The measured engagement is converted into “IRC Score,” which is automatically claimed to fans’ on-chain wallets without gas fees. The first wave of IRC 2026 performers, including Nogizaka46, has been announced by YOAKE Entertainment. Source: YOAKE Entertainment This accumulated score determines a user’s Membership rank—Regular, Bronze, Silver, or Gold—with each tier offering progressively enhanced real-world benefits for IRC 2026, scheduled for March 15, 2026, in Tokyo, including early ticket access, priority entry, and premium venue invitations. It also enables the on-chain Fan Vote, which directly shapes tangible aspects of the IRC 2026 event. This measurable fandom contribution system will expand beyond idol culture into new creative frontiers such as…2025/11/28
Sony’s Soneium Transforms J-Pop Fandom With Blockchain and AI at Largest Idol Festival
The post Sony’s Soneium Transforms J-Pop Fandom With Blockchain and AI at Largest Idol Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony launches innovative blockchain platform enabling fans to convert social media engagement into verifiable onchain influence for Japanese idol groups. Sony’s Soneium blockchain platform is revolutionizing fan interaction at the IDOL RUNWAY COLLECTION (IRC) 2026 festival by introducing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app that transforms social media activity into measurable fan contributions. The IRC APP, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sonys-soneium-transforms-j-pop-fandom-with-blockchain-and-ai-at-largest-idol-festival/2025/11/30
The "MEET48 2026 AI Entertainment UGC Platform and Web3.0 Development Strategy Launch Conference" will be held in Seoul on December 26th, with technical support provided by BNB Chain.
On December 26, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM, MEET48, the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem based on Web3 and deeply integrating AI and UGC, will jointly2025/12/19
Why Buy MEET48 with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy MEET48.
Join millions of users and buy MEET48 with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.