The post the “Max Pain” between $73,000 and $84,000 according to André Dragosch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to André Dragosch, Head of Research at Bitwise Europe, the Bitcoin market is at a critical juncture, with price levels that could represent a genuine turning point for the digital asset. FWIW — Think max max pain is reached the moment we tag either the IBIT cost basis at 84k or MSTR cost basis at 73k. Very likely we’ll see a final bottom somewhere in between. But these will be fire sale prices and akin to a full cycle reset imo. — André Dragosch, PhD⚡ (@Andre_Dragosch) November 19, 2025 Dragosch has recently identified two key thresholds that could mark the so-called “max pain,” the moment of maximum stress for investors before a potential market cycle recovery. Bitcoin’s Key Levels: $84,000 and $73,000 Dragosch highlighted that the max pain of Bitcoin could be reached when the price hits one of the two key levels: $84,000, which represents the average purchase cost for BlackRock’s IBIT fund, or $73,000, corresponding to the average carrying price of MicroStrategy. These two thresholds are particularly significant because they reflect the entry points of two major institutional players in the Bitcoin market. The Importance of Average Costs for IBIT and MicroStrategy The IBIT fund by BlackRock and MicroStrategy’s accumulation strategy have become true benchmarks for the industry. The average purchase cost of IBIT, set at $84,000, represents the foundation upon which the expectations of one of the world’s largest asset managers are built. Similarly, MicroStrategy’s average price of $73,000 indicates the level at which the company led by Michael Saylor has built its position in Bitcoin. The significance of “max pain” for the Bitcoin cycle According to Dragosch, reaching one of these levels could mark a true reset of the market cycle. In other words, if Bitcoin were to drop to 73,000 or 84,000 dollars, we…

The post Spot XRP ETFs Expected to Launch Within Two Weeks: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks. Eight XRP ETFs are now registered on the DTCC operational pipeline for potential trading. Canary Capital targets November 13, while Bitwise aims for November 19-20 launch. ETF analyst Nate Geraci has projected that the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds will launch within the next two weeks. The analyst views the upcoming launches as the end of previous anti-cryptocurrency regulatory approaches. Geraci noted that the SEC maintained open litigation against Ripple for five years until three months ago. In his assessment, the launch of spot XRP ETFs represents the “final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.” The analyst emphasized how far the regulatory environment has changed. Sometime in next two weeks, I expect launch of first spot xrp ETFs… SEC had open litigation against Ripple for past five years, up until three months ago. IMO, launch of spot xrp ETFs represents final nail in coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators. Have come a *LONG* way. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) November 3, 2025 Multiple Products Enter Final Approval Stages Eight XRP ETFs have now registered on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), according to community member DiepSanh. The registered funds include 21Shares XRP ETF, ProShares Trust Ultra XRP ETF, Bitwise XRP ETF, Canary XRP ETF, Volatility Shares Trust XRP ETF, CoinShares XRP ETF, ETF Opportunities Trust REX-Osprey XRP, and Volatility Shares Trust 2X XRP ETF. This registration shows that these funds have entered DTCC’s operational pipeline and represent actual filings being processed for potential trading. Canary Capital’s spot XRP ETF targets a November 13 launch date following an updated S-1 filing that removed the “delaying amendment.” This procedural change allows the ETF to become auto-effective after a 20-day waiting period without additional SEC action required.…

