According to André Dragosch, Head of Research at Bitwise Europe, the Bitcoin market is at a critical juncture, with price levels that could represent a genuine turning point for the digital asset. FWIW — Think max max pain is reached the moment we tag either the IBIT cost basis at 84k or MSTR cost basis at 73k. Very likely we'll see a final bottom somewhere in between. But these will be fire sale prices and akin to a full cycle reset imo. — André Dragosch, PhD⚡ (@Andre_Dragosch) November 19, 2025 Dragosch has recently identified two key thresholds that could mark the so-called "max pain," the moment of maximum stress for investors before a potential market cycle recovery. Bitcoin's Key Levels: $84,000 and $73,000 Dragosch highlighted that the max pain of Bitcoin could be reached when the price hits one of the two key levels: $84,000, which represents the average purchase cost for BlackRock's IBIT fund, or $73,000, corresponding to the average carrying price of MicroStrategy. These two thresholds are particularly significant because they reflect the entry points of two major institutional players in the Bitcoin market. The Importance of Average Costs for IBIT and MicroStrategy The IBIT fund by BlackRock and MicroStrategy's accumulation strategy have become true benchmarks for the industry. The average purchase cost of IBIT, set at $84,000, represents the foundation upon which the expectations of one of the world's largest asset managers are built. Similarly, MicroStrategy's average price of $73,000 indicates the level at which the company led by Michael Saylor has built its position in Bitcoin. The significance of "max pain" for the Bitcoin cycle According to Dragosch, reaching one of these levels could mark a true reset of the market cycle. In other words, if Bitcoin were to drop to 73,000 or 84,000 dollars, we…