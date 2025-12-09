Top Tokens Likely to Break Out If Sentiment Improves

As market mood shifts, certain cryptocurrencies show promising signs of potential growth. Understanding which tokens are poised to benefit can provide valuable insights for savvy investors. This article highlights those tokens that could experience a surge if overall sentiment improves, offering readers a glimpse into promising opportunities ahead. Injective (INJ) Shows Mixed Signs with Potential Upside Source: tradingview Injective (INJ) is currently trading between the low $5 and just over $6. It's facing a downturn with a 7% loss over the past week and an 11% dip for the month. The coin has sunk by more than half in value over the last six months. Despite this, there's potential for upward movement. INJ's nearest resistance is around $6.84, which could mean a rise of nearly 20% from its lower range. If it pushes past that, it might aim for the second resistance close to $7.90, offering a further increase. However, its Relative Strength Index is low, which could indicate some room for recovery in the right conditions. Immutable (IMX): Potential Rebound Amid Bearish Trend Source: tradingview Immutable (IMX) is currently priced between twenty-nine to thirty-two cents. The coin has faced a steady decline, dropping over seven percent in the past week and more than thirty percent over the month. Despite this downturn, the price sits near the ten-day simple moving average. With a relative strength index slightly above thirty-six, IMX is in oversold territory, hinting at a possible rebound. If it surpasses the nearest resistance at thirty-four cents, it could rise to thirty-six cents, marking an increase of about twelve percent from its current price. However, if it slides below the support level of twenty-eight cents, further drops might follow. Quant's Rise: Can QNT Break Through Resistance? Source: tradingview Quant (QNT) is currently trading between the low eighties and mid-one-teens. Over the past month, it's seen a solid rise of over 27%. The nearest resistance is at the mid-one-twenties, with another level at $159. There's room for growth if QNT can rise to these points. A move to the first resistance would mean about a 12% increase. If it reaches the second resistance, the gain could be significant. Recent price changes suggest a positive trend, but the journey up may face challenges. Keeping an eye on these levels could reveal how much higher QNT might go. Ethena (ENA) Eyes Breakout with Potential Gains Source: tradingview Ethena (ENA) trades between twenty-three and thirty cents, showing a mixed trend. While it has dipped by over 11% in the last month, stability around its short-term moving average hints at potential. If ENA breaks the thirty-three-cent barrier, it might hit forty cents, marking a possible gain of over 30% from its lower range. Support is solid around twenty cents, forming a safety net. Despite recent losses, ENA's RSI suggests it isn’t oversold, indicating room to grow. With investor interest and positive momentum, Ethena could see significant upside if it surpasses its resistance levels. Conclusion With improving sentiment, several tokens show strong breakout potential. INJ stands out due to its robust trading volume. IMX captures attention with its promising use cases. QNT benefits from its expanding partnerships. ENA gains interest with its recent technological advancements. Overall, these tokens could experience significant growth if market conditions turn favorable. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.