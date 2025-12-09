Injective to Tongan Paʻanga Conversion Table
INJ to TOP Conversion Table
- 1 INJ13.36 TOP
- 2 INJ26.72 TOP
- 3 INJ40.09 TOP
- 4 INJ53.45 TOP
- 5 INJ66.81 TOP
- 6 INJ80.17 TOP
- 7 INJ93.54 TOP
- 8 INJ106.90 TOP
- 9 INJ120.26 TOP
- 10 INJ133.62 TOP
- 50 INJ668.11 TOP
- 100 INJ1,336.23 TOP
- 1,000 INJ13,362.27 TOP
- 5,000 INJ66,811.33 TOP
- 10,000 INJ133,622.66 TOP
The table above displays real-time Injective to Tongan Paʻanga (INJ to TOP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 INJ to 10,000 INJ. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked INJ amounts using the latest TOP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom INJ to TOP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
TOP to INJ Conversion Table
- 1 TOP0.07483 INJ
- 2 TOP0.1496 INJ
- 3 TOP0.2245 INJ
- 4 TOP0.2993 INJ
- 5 TOP0.3741 INJ
- 6 TOP0.4490 INJ
- 7 TOP0.5238 INJ
- 8 TOP0.5987 INJ
- 9 TOP0.6735 INJ
- 10 TOP0.7483 INJ
- 50 TOP3.741 INJ
- 100 TOP7.483 INJ
- 1,000 TOP74.83 INJ
- 5,000 TOP374.1 INJ
- 10,000 TOP748.3 INJ
The table above shows real-time Tongan Paʻanga to Injective (TOP to INJ) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 TOP to 10,000 TOP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Injective you can get at current rates based on commonly used TOP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Injective (INJ) is currently trading at T$ 13.36 TOP , reflecting a -1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at T$3.59M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of T$1.33B TOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Injective Price page.
240.69M TOP
Circulation Supply
3.59M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.33B TOP
Market Cap
-1.94%
Price Change (1D)
T$ 5.87
24H High
T$ 5.49
24H Low
The INJ to TOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Injective's fluctuations against TOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Injective price.
INJ to TOP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 INJ = 13.36 TOP | 1 TOP = 0.07483 INJ
Today, the exchange rate for 1 INJ to TOP is 13.36 TOP.
Buying 5 INJ will cost 66.81 TOP and 10 INJ is valued at 133.62 TOP.
1 TOP can be traded for 0.07483 INJ.
50 TOP can be converted to 3.741 INJ, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 INJ to TOP has changed by +4.92% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.94%, reaching a high of 14.132703237805734 TOP and a low of 13.217809331440115 TOP.
One month ago, the value of 1 INJ was 17.623745775253486 TOP, which represents a -24.22% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, INJ has changed by -20.223970561766297 TOP, resulting in a -60.26% change in its value.
All About Injective (INJ)
Now that you have calculated the price of Injective (INJ), you can learn more about Injective directly at MEXC. Learn about INJ past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Injective, trading pairs, and more.
INJ to TOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Injective (INJ) has fluctuated between 13.217809331440115 TOP and 14.132703237805734 TOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 12.519600823950565 TOP to a high of 14.710530968141914 TOP. You can view detailed INJ to TOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|T$ 14.13
|T$ 14.71
|T$ 20.63
|T$ 35.82
|Low
|T$ 13.21
|T$ 12.51
|T$ 0.24
|T$ 0.24
|Average
|T$ 13.57
|T$ 13.67
|T$ 14.95
|T$ 22.07
|Volatility
|+6.64%
|+17.14%
|+115.87%
|+106.03%
|Change
|-3.32%
|+4.14%
|-24.35%
|-60.32%
Injective Price Forecast in TOP for 2026 and 2030
Injective’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential INJ to TOP forecasts for the coming years:
INJ Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Injective could reach approximately T$14.03 TOP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
INJ Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, INJ may rise to around T$17.05 TOP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Injective Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
INJ Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
INJ/USDT
|Trade
INJ/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of INJ Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Injective is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell INJ at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
INJUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
INJUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore INJ Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Injective futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Injective
Looking to add Injective to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Injective › or Get started now ›
INJ and TOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Injective (INJ) vs USD: Market Comparison
Injective Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $5.55
- 7-Day Change: +4.92%
- 30-Day Trend: -24.22%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including INJ, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TOP, the USD price of INJ remains the primary market benchmark.
[INJ Price] [INJ to USD]
Tongan Paʻanga (TOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TOP/USD): 0.41532378642389606
- 7-Day Change: -2.80%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.80%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of INJ.
- A weaker TOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy INJ securely with TOP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the INJ to TOP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Injective (INJ) and Tongan Paʻanga (TOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in INJ, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the INJ to TOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TOP's strength. When TOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like INJ, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Injective, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for INJ may rise, impacting its conversion to TOP.
Convert INJ to TOP Instantly
Use our real-time INJ to TOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert INJ to TOP?
Enter the Amount of INJ
Start by entering how much INJ you want to convert into TOP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live INJ to TOP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date INJ to TOP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about INJ and TOP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add INJ to your portfolio? Learn how to buy INJ with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the INJ to TOP exchange rate calculated?
The INJ to TOP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of INJ (often in USD or USDT), converted to TOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the INJ to TOP rate change so frequently?
INJ to TOP rate changes so frequently because both Injective and Tongan Paʻanga are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed INJ to TOP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the INJ to TOP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the INJ to TOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert INJ to TOP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my INJ to TOP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of INJ against TOP over time?
You can understand the INJ against TOP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the INJ to TOP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TOP, impacting the conversion rate even if INJ stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the INJ to TOP exchange rate?
Injective halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the INJ to TOP rate.
Can I compare the INJ to TOP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the INJ to TOP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the INJ to TOP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Injective price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the INJ to TOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but TOP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target INJ to TOP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Injective and the Tongan Paʻanga?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Injective and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting INJ to TOP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your TOP into INJ of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is INJ to TOP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor INJ prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, INJ to TOP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the INJ to TOP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen TOP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive INJ to TOP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Injective News and Market Updates
Top Tokens Likely to Break Out If Sentiment Improves
As market mood shifts, certain cryptocurrencies show promising signs of potential growth. Understanding which tokens are poised to benefit can provide valuable insights for savvy investors. This article highlights those tokens that could experience a surge if overall sentiment improves, offering readers a glimpse into promising opportunities ahead. Injective (INJ) Shows Mixed Signs with Potential Upside Source: tradingview Injective (INJ) is currently trading between the low $5 and just over $6. It's facing a downturn with a 7% loss over the past week and an 11% dip for the month. The coin has sunk by more than half in value over the last six months. Despite this, there's potential for upward movement. INJ's nearest resistance is around $6.84, which could mean a rise of nearly 20% from its lower range. If it pushes past that, it might aim for the second resistance close to $7.90, offering a further increase. However, its Relative Strength Index is low, which could indicate some room for recovery in the right conditions. Immutable (IMX): Potential Rebound Amid Bearish Trend Source: tradingview Immutable (IMX) is currently priced between twenty-nine to thirty-two cents. The coin has faced a steady decline, dropping over seven percent in the past week and more than thirty percent over the month. Despite this downturn, the price sits near the ten-day simple moving average. With a relative strength index slightly above thirty-six, IMX is in oversold territory, hinting at a possible rebound. If it surpasses the nearest resistance at thirty-four cents, it could rise to thirty-six cents, marking an increase of about twelve percent from its current price. However, if it slides below the support level of twenty-eight cents, further drops might follow. Quant's Rise: Can QNT Break Through Resistance? Source: tradingview Quant (QNT) is currently trading between the low eighties and mid-one-teens. Over the past month, it's seen a solid rise of over 27%. The nearest resistance is at the mid-one-twenties, with another level at $159. There's room for growth if QNT can rise to these points. A move to the first resistance would mean about a 12% increase. If it reaches the second resistance, the gain could be significant. Recent price changes suggest a positive trend, but the journey up may face challenges. Keeping an eye on these levels could reveal how much higher QNT might go. Ethena (ENA) Eyes Breakout with Potential Gains Source: tradingview Ethena (ENA) trades between twenty-three and thirty cents, showing a mixed trend. While it has dipped by over 11% in the last month, stability around its short-term moving average hints at potential. If ENA breaks the thirty-three-cent barrier, it might hit forty cents, marking a possible gain of over 30% from its lower range. Support is solid around twenty cents, forming a safety net. Despite recent losses, ENA's RSI suggests it isn’t oversold, indicating room to grow. With investor interest and positive momentum, Ethena could see significant upside if it surpasses its resistance levels. Conclusion With improving sentiment, several tokens show strong breakout potential. INJ stands out due to its robust trading volume. IMX captures attention with its promising use cases. QNT benefits from its expanding partnerships. ENA gains interest with its recent technological advancements. Overall, these tokens could experience significant growth if market conditions turn favorable. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.2025/12/05
INJ Price Prediction: Targeting $8.00 by Year-End 2025 Despite Current Weakness
The post INJ Price Prediction: Targeting $8.00 by Year-End 2025 Despite Current Weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Dec 06, 2025 08:37 INJ price prediction shows potential recovery to $8.00 target by December 2025, with technical indicators suggesting oversold conditions present buying opportunity. INJ Price Prediction Summary • INJ short-term target (1 week): $6.01 (+10.5% from current $5.44) • Injective medium-term forecast (1 month): $7.50-$8.00 range (+38-47%) • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $7.00 immediate resistance • Critical support if bearish: $5.02 strong support level Recent Injective Price Predictions from Analysts The latest INJ price prediction consensus from major exchanges and analysts shows remarkable alignment around bullish targets for December 2025. CoinLore’s conservative $6.01 target by December 7th represents the most immediate upside catalyst, while MEXC News projects a broader $7.50-$8.00 range within 4-6 weeks based on oversold technical conditions. The most optimistic Injective forecast comes from KuCoin, targeting $10-$14 by month’s end, citing recent token buybacks and supply reduction as key drivers. XT.com’s $8.00 December target aligns with improving market sentiment, creating a strong consensus around the $8.00 INJ price target for year-end. Notably, Benzinga’s long-term prediction of $4.90 by 2030 appears overly conservative given current fundamentals, suggesting potential analyst underestimation of Injective’s growth trajectory. INJ Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Recovery Rally Current Injective technical analysis reveals compelling oversold conditions that typically precede strong rebounds. With RSI at 38.89, INJ has moved into neutral territory from oversold levels, while the MACD histogram shows early bullish momentum at 0.0605. The Bollinger Bands positioning tells a critical story – INJ trades at just 0.23 position between the bands, indicating significant room for upward movement toward the $6.58 upper band. Price action has stabilized near the crucial $5.11 lower Bollinger Band, matching the strong support level identified by analysts. Volume analysis from Binance shows healthy $4.27 million…2025/12/07
Injective (INJ) jumps over 5% as price nears $6 amid volume surge and market rebound
Injective price is up by over 5% in the past 24 hours, trading to an intraday high of $5.85. Bulls could gain towards $10 but that is contingent on breaching $6 resistance. INJ will ride broader market conditions and key network developments. Injective’s native token is among the altcoins to post gains on December 8, […] The post Injective (INJ) jumps over 5% as price nears $6 amid volume surge and market rebound appeared first on CoinJournal.2025/12/08
INJ Price Prediction: Targeting $7.00 Resistance Break for 23% Upside by Year-End
The post INJ Price Prediction: Targeting $7.00 Resistance Break for 23% Upside by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Dec 08, 2025 16:28 Our INJ price prediction sees potential rally to $7.00 resistance level within 2 weeks, with bullish MACD momentum supporting the forecast despite neutral RSI readings. INJ Price Prediction: Technical Setup Points to Near-Term Rally Injective Protocol’s native token INJ is showing early signs of bullish momentum as we enter the final weeks of 2025. With the current price at $5.67 and key technical indicators beginning to align, our comprehensive Injective forecast suggests potential upside toward critical resistance levels in the coming weeks. INJ Price Prediction Summary • INJ short-term target (1 week): $6.20 (+9.3%) • Injective medium-term forecast (1 month): $6.80-$7.40 range• Key level to break for bullish continuation: $7.00 • Critical support if bearish: $5.02 Recent Injective Price Predictions from Analysts While no significant analyst predictions have emerged in the past three days, the technical landscape for INJ remains compelling. The absence of fresh analyst coverage creates an information vacuum that technical analysis can help fill. Previous institutional forecasts from Q4 2025 had established INJ price targets in the $8-12 range, though current market conditions suggest more conservative near-term expectations are warranted. The lack of recent predictions may actually benefit contrarian investors, as oversold conditions often emerge when analyst attention wanes. Our independent Injective technical analysis suggests the token is positioning for a potential breakout that could surprise both bulls and bears. INJ Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Bullish Reversal The current technical setup for Injective presents a cautiously optimistic picture. At $5.67, INJ is trading just below its 7-day SMA of $5.68, indicating recent consolidation near current levels. However, the token remains well below its 20-day SMA of $5.76, suggesting ongoing selling pressure from recent buyers. The MACD histogram reading of 0.0664 provides the…2025/12/09
Explore More About Injective
Injective Price
Learn more about Injective (INJ) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Injective Price Prediction
Explore INJ forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Injective may be headed.
How to Buy Injective
Want to buy Injective? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
INJ/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade INJ/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Injective to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to TOP Conversions
Why Buy Injective with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Injective.
Join millions of users and buy Injective with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.