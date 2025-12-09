USD/JPY gathers strengthen to near 156.00 as Japan earthquake weighs on Japanese Yen

The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers to near 155.95 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) as traders assess the potential impact of a strong earthquake in Japan. The Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision. CNBC reported that a massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings and orders for about 90,000 residents to evacuate. Following the tremor, the JMA issued an advisory for a wide region from the northernmost island of Hokkaido down to Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, warning inhabitants to be prepared for the likelihood of another major earthquake within a week. The JPY edges lower against major currencies after reports of the tremor. The downside for the JPY might be limited amid hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations. Japan's wage growth data reaffirmed market bets for an imminent rate hike by the Japanese central bank in December. Markets are currently pricing in a rate hike, with overnight index swaps (OIS) indicating nearly a 90% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) increase to 0.75%. On the USD's front, markets expect a rate cut from the US Fed on Wednesday due to recent softer US economic data and moderating inflation reports. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly a 90% chance of a rate reduction in the December meeting, up from 71% probability a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.