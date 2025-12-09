The post California Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Millions in Stolen Bitcoin from Gaming Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gaming-based Bitcoin theft scheme involved a social engineering operation that stole over 4,100 Bitcoin, valued at $263 million, from U.S. crypto investors. Perpetrator Evan Tangeman pleaded guilty to laundering millions, marking the ninth conviction in this RICO conspiracy case prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department. Gaming friendships evolve into a criminal network using social engineering to target wealthy crypto holders. The group laundered stolen funds into luxury purchases like mansions, exotic cars, and private jets. Over 4,100 Bitcoin stolen, now worth more than $370 million, with nine guilty pleas and ongoing arrests including international suspects. Gaming-based Bitcoin theft scheme: Uncover how online friends turned a social engineering scam into a $263M crypto heist. Learn about guilty pleas, lavish spending, and FBI investigations. Stay informed on crypto security risks today. What is the gaming-based Bitcoin theft scheme? The gaming-based Bitcoin theft scheme refers to a sophisticated social engineering operation where a group of individuals, initially connected through online gaming platforms, targeted cryptocurrency investors across the United States. By posing as cybersecurity experts, they tricked victims into revealing wallet access, stealing over 4,100 Bitcoin valued at approximately $263 million at the time of the thefts. This RICO conspiracy, which began around October 2023, has led to multiple convictions, highlighting vulnerabilities in digital asset security. How did the gaming group execute the Bitcoin thefts? The scheme relied on stolen databases from hacked websites to identify high-value cryptocurrency holders. Group members then initiated phone calls, impersonating tech support to create urgency about supposed account breaches. Victims, trusting the callers, transferred control of their digital wallets, allowing thieves to siphon funds directly. According to details from the U.S. Justice Department, this method netted over 4,100 Bitcoin in a single major incident in August 2024, demonstrating the effectiveness of psychological manipulation in crypto crimes. The…

PANews reported on December 9th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today that a key figure in a $263 million social engineering scam has pleaded guilty. Evan Tangeman, a 22-year-old California resident, admitted before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to participating in a conspiracy under the Anti-Extortion and Bribery Organizations Act, laundering over $3.5 million for the scam. The statement noted that Tangeman is the ninth defendant to plead guilty in the investigation. This social engineering scam was carried out between October 2023 and May 2025. The criminal group initially consisted of a network of online gaming platform friends scattered across California, Connecticut, New York, Florida, and overseas. The scam stole approximately 4,100 bitcoins, worth $263 million at the time; these bitcoins are now worth $371 million. The group comprised hackers, organizers, target identifyrs, phone scammers, and residential burglars targeting hardware wallets, who used the stolen databases to pinpoint targets. Hackers breached websites and servers to obtain cryptocurrency-related databases, which the target identifyrs then used to identify the most valuable targets. Tangeman's sentencing date is set for April 24, 2026. Previously, it was reported that U.S. man Kunal Mehta pleaded guilty to helping launder $263 million in cryptocurrency assets and had purchased 28 luxury cars for his gang.

The post Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Mark Warner recently spoke at MoonPay’s New York office about the current status of the crypto market structure bill, stressing that passing it before the Christmas break will be extremely challenging. The main reason is that key language from the White House is still missing for two critical sections of the bill: ethics provisions and quorum requirements. Warner explained that there is a broader tension about who is driving the legislation. At some point, Republican lawmakers will have to clarify whether they see this as a White House-led initiative or a Congressional decision. He also stressed that both his team and Republican staffers are engaged in intensive daily discussions, putting in hours of work to negotiate the details. He is confident that the bill will eventually be completed, but emphasized that careful deliberation is necessary to ensure it is structured correctly. More obstacles At the same time, some members of Congress are pushing for national‑security safeguards in the legislation. For instance, Elizabeth Warren and Jack Reed recently pressed the Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury to scrutinize crypto ventures. They have specifically raised concerns about possible token sales to entities linked to illicit actors. Source: https://u.today/crypto-market-bill-stalled-again

The post Do Kwon Faces 12 Years After 40 billion TerraUSD Market Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon is set for sentencing on December 11, 2025, in Manhattan federal court. Judge Paul Engelmayer will decide his prison term. U.S. prosecutors are seeking the toughest sentence allowed under his plea deal. They argue Do Kwon’s fraud was large enough to shake parts of the crypto market after the Terra collapse. Do Kwon Prosecutors Seek 12 Years Term According to Bloomberg report, federal prosecutors said the scale of the crime was extreme. They told Judge Engelmayer it reached far beyond one project’s failure. The government said the shock damaged retail holders and sent stress through crypto trading and lending venues. Do Kwon pleaded guilty in August 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud, plus one count of wire fraud. The Justice Department said the two counts carry a combined maximum of 25 years. Under the plea arrangement, prosecutors can seek up to 12 years. Prosecutors are asking for that 12-year term. They said Do Kwon lied to users and investors about key claims tied to the Terra ecosystem. They told the court the deception helped trigger the 2022 crash of TerraUSD and Luna, which was widely described as a roughly $40 billion collapse. Kwon is pushing for less time. In a separate filing reported last week, he said a five-year term would be sufficient. The request puts Kwon and the government on opposite sides ahead of the sentencing date. Forfeiture, No Restitution, and the Extradition Path The plea requires Do Kwon to forfeit more than $19 million in proceeds, including an interest tied to Terraform and its cryptocurrencies, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors have also said they are not pursuing restitution. They argued that losses would be hard to calculate across a large and global group of victims. The…

Disclaimer

