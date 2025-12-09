The post MSTR Stock Targets $484? Traders Debate Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights Mizuho reaffirmed an Outperform rating and $484 price target for MSTR (MicroStrategy) Stock after a Q&A with Strategy CFO Andrew Kang. Trader XO argued the stock topped at $455 in May 2025, sharing charts that showed MSTR Stock never reclaimed that level. BoDoggos co-founder Pio predicted MSTR Stock could reach $1,000 or higher despite recent volatility. Mizuho’s Dan Dolev reiterated an Outperform rating and $484 price target for MSTR Stock on December 3 following a Q&A session with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) CFO Andrew Kang. The firm raised $1.44 billion to strengthen its USD reserves and secure 21 months of preferred dividend coverage without selling Bitcoin. Kang told Dolev that the company planned to expand reserves when mNAV exceeded 1 while avoiding new convertible notes in favor of perpetual preferred equity. He noted that Strategy could operate for over three years at current BTC prices, with Bitcoin sales serving only as a last resort. Monetization options such as lending and covered calls remained exploratory, while the capital strategy remained focused on the mNAV ratio. MSTR Stock Might Have Topped at $455 Trader XO took a contrarian stance to Mizuho’s bullish outlook when he shared analysis on May 22, suggesting the run had topped around $455. His chart displayed resistance around $425 to $455, where the stock reached a local peak, with price action consolidating below those levels through mid-2025. MSTR daily price chart | Source: XO / TradingView On December 1, XO revisited his call, updating the chart caption to “it is what it is,” noting that the price never again touched the $455 area. The updated chart showed MSTR Stock had plummeted to $157.53 after breaking below the $325 support zone, representing a decline of more than 60% from the May peak and contributing to the stock’s year-to-date…

The post South Korea Plans Bank-Led Consortia for Korean Won Stablecoin Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s regulators are advancing plans to limit Korean-won-pegged stablecoins to bank-led consortia, requiring commercial banks to hold at least 51% stakes. This framework aims to safeguard financial stability and monetary policy while issuing the Digital Asset Basic Act by early 2025. South Korea stablecoin regulation mandates bank-majority consortia for issuance, ensuring oversight by established financial institutions. The initiative involves coordination between lawmakers, the Financial Services Commission, and banking representatives to balance innovation with risk management. With a draft bill deadline of December 10, 2024, passage is expected in January 2025, amid concerns from the Bank of Korea about non-bank issuers. South Korea stablecoin regulation advances with bank-led consortia for Korean-won-pegged assets. Discover the framework’s impact on digital assets and financial stability—stay informed on upcoming Digital Asset Basic Act developments. What is South Korea’s Proposed Stablecoin Regulation Framework? South Korea stablecoin regulation focuses on restricting the issuance of Korean-won-pegged stablecoins to specialized consortia where commercial banks maintain a controlling interest of at least 51%. This approach, discussed in a key meeting on December 1, 2024, involving the Democratic Party of Korea, the Financial Services Commission, and banking leaders, seeks to integrate stablecoins into the national financial system securely. By prioritizing banks, the framework addresses risks to monetary policy and deposit protection while supporting the broader Digital Asset Basic Act. How Will Bank-Led Consortia Shape Stablecoin Issuance in South Korea? The proposed structure transforms stablecoin issuance into a collaborative effort dominated by banks, aiming to mitigate the threats posed by unregulated digital assets. According to Kang Junhyun, secretary of the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee from the Democratic Party, the consortium model resolves debates by aligning the Bank of Korea, Financial Services Commission, and industry stakeholders. This setup ensures that stablecoins function more like supervised digital deposits, potentially stabilizing the ecosystem…

The post Crypto News: South Korean Lawmakers Demand Stablecoin Bill Draft by Dec. 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean lawmakers press regulators for a stablecoin bill draft by December 10. Disagreements over the role of banks continue to delay progress. South Korean lawmakers are pressing financial regulators to draft a stablecoin bill by a deadline set for later this month. Disagreements over the role of banks, furthermore, are still stalling progress. Regulators Face December 10 Deadline Amid Delays According to a Monday report by the local news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, South Korea’s ruling party sent a “last minute notification.” This requires financial regulators to submit a stablecoin regulatory framework draft by December 10. The ultimatum is a manifestation of increasing legislative impatience. Kang Joon-hyun, a Democratic Party lawmaker, threw out a firm warning. He said, “If the government bill does not come over within this deadline, we will take a drive through legislation by the secretary of the political affairs committee.” If it is delivered in time, he expects the bill will be discussed. This will be at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly. This session is planned to be held in January 2026. The deadline is an attempt to speed up the long-stalled process. Related Reading: Crypto News: South Korea Charges Police Officers Amid Bribery Case With Illegal Crypto Exchanges | Live Bitcoin News South Korean lawmakers have put financial regulators under pressure. They require a stablecoin bill to be submitted by Dec. 10, 2025. Ruling party member Kang Joon-hyun threatened independent legislative action. This will occur amid the failure of the regulators to meet the deadline. A major factor that has contributed to the delay has been ongoing disagreements. This is between the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC). The central bank and financial regulator are still in conflict. The BOK insists that the banks should have a majority…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.